George Segal will join 'The Goldbergs' fans back to 1980s Jenkintown for the last time in April 7 episode

March 24, 2021
George Segal, the accomplished actor who most recently starred in "The Goldbergs," the ABC sitcom set in Jenkintown, Montgomery County, in the 1980s, died at the age of 87.
The comic actor was born in New York City in 1934. Segal died Tuesday morning in California from heart surgery complications, his wife Sonia Segal said.
Adam Goldberg, creator of "The Goldbergs" and for whom the main character is based, posted on social media about the passing of Segal, who starred as the loving grandfather Pops on the show.
"Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark," Goldberg said.
Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all... pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e— Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021
The series premiered in 2013 and is now in its eighth season.
It is based on Goldberg's family and upbringing in the Philly suburbs and is packed with local references to things like Goldberg's time at William Penn Charter School, Wawa and South Street. The show gets nostalgic about Philly sports, too, and Charles Barkley, Merril Reese and Mike Quick, and Ruben Amaro Jr. have been among the sereis sports-related guest appearances.
Segal's final appearance as Pops will be in the episode scheduled to air April 7, according to Deadline.
The actor is also remembered for his comic roles alongside famous leading ladies. Segal starred in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf?" with Elizabeth Taylor and the 1977 movie "Fun With Dick and Jane," with Jane Fonda.
Segal is also remembered for playing a magazine publisher in the David Spade show "Just Shoot Me!" on NBC.
Other celebrities, members of "The Goldbergs" cast and crew, and fans reflected on Segal's life and passing, after news of his death spread Tuesday.
So sad about the loss of George Segal. I grew up loving his films, from “Where’s Poppa?” to Sidney Lumet’s “Bye Bye Braverman,” to “The Hot Rock.” I got to work with him several times. This was last year at lunch. My deep sympathies to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/HgQ6Z63kXO— bob saget (@bobsaget) March 24, 2021
Aww man, not George. I grew up watching him, total old school charm, effortless comedic timing. Doing scenes with him was one of the highlights of my life, but getting to know him a little and making the legend laugh was even cooler. I’ll miss you, sir. RIP George Segal. pic.twitter.com/JRtOirWThl— Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) March 24, 2021
I spent a few days on-set of THE GOLDBERGS shadowing the director for an ep and the VERY first person who greeted me was George Segal, who made me feel totally welcome and we talked a LOT.— Joe Lynch (@TheJoeLynch) March 24, 2021
(Minutes later they wheeled out a birthday cake for him.)
George was the classiest of acts. pic.twitter.com/C1sEkiqnn7
RIP TO A SENSITIVE EVERYMAN LEGEND. A BEAST OF AN ACTOR, GEORGE SEGAL. pic.twitter.com/HUlmCU6wtX— SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) March 24, 2021
So sorry to hear about George Segal‘s passing. We had such fun making Owl and the Pussycat. May he Rest In Peace...— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 24, 2021
This is from the first time I met George Segal in October 25, 2013. He embodied everything great about my father and I was thrilled that he was the actor cast as him Fabulous creative actor sweet man pic.twitter.com/7mwZWAGh4V— beverly goldberg (@goldilocks405) March 24, 2021
Fans of "The Goldbergs" and other of Segal's work also remembered the actor on Twitter.
I had a serious crush on #GeorgeSegal from the first time I saw him playing banjo and being silly on Johnny Carson. 😟— Marci Diehl (@writerdiehl) March 24, 2021
This tribute episode for Pops on the Goldbergs is gonna hurt like a bitch 😭 Rest In Peace George Segal , you were truly a legend, and Pops will always be my favorite character on the Goldberg’s, he was so hilarious and witty. Fly high George ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RoDZ7vAdIL— !Megan! (she/her) (@morethanpilots) March 24, 2021
George Segal was often an extraordinary actor. He was fantastic in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? It’s a hard movie to watch. Imagine spending a night around those characters. But, my, the superb acting.#RIPGeorgeSegal pic.twitter.com/uX4C3yPLEN— Darrell Clem (@Darrell_Clem) March 24, 2021
RIP George Segal thanks for the laughs you will be missed.— Rooster4life. (@HappyLennox) March 24, 2021
RIP George Segal. A very Likeable actor. Seen here with the Beautiful Lee Remick in my favourite film of his.— Bob. B. (@Oirisheye) March 24, 2021
No Way to Treat a Lady (1968) pic.twitter.com/6BaEciBp9C
