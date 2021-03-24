George Segal will join 'The Goldbergs' fans back to 1980s Jenkintown for the last time in April 7 episode

George Segal, the accomplished actor who most recently starred in "The Goldbergs," the ABC sitcom set in Jenkintown, Montgomery County, in the 1980s, died at the age of 87.

The comic actor was born in New York City in 1934. Segal died Tuesday morning in California from heart surgery complications, his wife Sonia Segal said.

Adam Goldberg, creator of "The Goldbergs" and for whom the main character is based, posted on social media about the passing of Segal, who starred as the loving grandfather Pops on the show.



"Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark," Goldberg said.

The series premiered in 2013 and is now in its eighth season.

It is based on Goldberg's family and upbringing in the Philly suburbs and is packed with local references to things like Goldberg's time at William Penn Charter School, Wawa and South Street. The show gets nostalgic about Philly sports, too, and Charles Barkley, Merril Reese and Mike Quick, and Ruben Amaro Jr. have been among the sereis sports-related guest appearances.

Segal's final appearance as Pops will be in the episode scheduled to air April 7, according to Deadline.



The actor is also remembered for his comic roles alongside famous leading ladies. Segal starred in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf?" with Elizabeth Taylor and the 1977 movie "Fun With Dick and Jane," with Jane Fonda.

Segal is also remembered for playing a magazine publisher in the David Spade show "Just Shoot Me!" on NBC.

Other celebrities, members of "The Goldbergs" cast and crew, and fans reflected on Segal's life and passing, after news of his death spread Tuesday.

Fans of "The Goldbergs" and other of Segal's work also remembered the actor on Twitter.