Kendrick Lamar, Drake lead 2019 Grammy Award nominations

Hip-hop dominates the list of nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards, with Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Cardi B. up for some of the biggest musical accolades of the year.

The nominations were announced Friday morning, with Kendrick Lamar getting the more nods than any other artist, largely for his work with SZA on the soundtrack for "Black Panther." Close behind him is Drake, who earned seven nominations, including album of the year and record of the year.

Also nominated for album of the year is the soundtrack for "Black Panther." Throughout the last 40 years, only three other soundtracks have won the album of the year category, including "Saturday Night Fever" in 1979, "The Bodyguard" in 1994, and "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" in 2002.

"Shallow" from Bradley Cooper's "A Star is Born" is nominated for three awards, including record of the year.

Some noticeable snubs among the nominees include Jay-Z, who had eight nominations last year for "4:44" but zero wins – something he references in his song with Beyoncé, "APES**T."

For the 2019 Grammys, the Carters' surprise album, "Everything Is Love," was nominated for just one award in the best R&B performance category.

Despite Drake's numerous nominations, he may continue his decision from the 2017 Grammys to not attend the ceremony. That year, when he had eight nominations (securing two wins), he declined to attend, saying he felt alienated from the institution. Like Frank Ocean, Drake did not submit his work for consideration in 2018, again deciding not to attend the ceremony.



Here's a full list of the 2019 Grammy nominees in some of the night's biggest awards.

Record Of The Year

“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” — Drake

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Album Of The Year

“Invasion Of Privacy” — Cardi B

“By The Way, I Forgive You” — Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion” — Drake

“H.E.R.” — H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys” — Post Malone

“Dirty Computer” — Janelle Monáe

“Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By” (Various Artists)

Song Of The Year

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“In My Blood” — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“This Is America” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)



Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Colors” — Beck

“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga

“Better Now” — Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Fall In Line”— Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Backstreet Boys

“‘S Wonderful” — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Girls I Like You” — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

“Say Something” — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Pop Vocal Album



“Camila” — Camila Cabello

“Meaning Of Life” — Kelly Clarkson

“Sweetener” — Ariana Grande

“Shawn Mendes” — Shawn Mendes

“Beautiful Trauma” — P!nk

“Reputation” — Taylor Swift

Best Rock Performance

“Four Out Of Five” —Arctic Monkeys

“When Bad Does Good” — Chris Cornell

“Made An America” — The Fever 333

“Highway Tune” — Greta Van Fleet

“Uncomfortable” — Halestorm

Best Metal Performance:

“Condemned To The Gallows" — Between The Buried And Me

“Honeycomb” — Deafheaven

“Electric Messiah” — High On Fire

“Betrayer” — Trivium

“On My Teeth" — Underoath



Best Rock Song

“Black Smoke Rising” — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

"Jumpsuit” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“MANTRA” — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

“Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

“Rats” — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)



Best Rock Album

“Rainier Fog” — Alice In Chains

“M A N I A” — Fall Out Boy

“Prequelle" — Ghost

“From The Fires” — Greta Van Fleet

“Pacific Daydream” — Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

“Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino” —Arctic Monkeys

“Colors” — Beck

“Utopia” — Björk

“American Utopia” — David Byrne

“Masseduction” — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance



“Long As I Live” — Toni Braxton

“Summer” — The Carters

“Y O Y” — Lalah Hathaway

“Best Part” — H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

“First Began” — PJ Morton

Best R&B Song

“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“Come Through And Chill” — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

“Feels Like Summer” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Focus” — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Long As I Live” — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Best R&B Album

“Sex & Cigarettes” — Toni Braxton

“Good Thing” — Leon Bridges

“Honestly” — Lalah Hathaway

“H.E.R.” — H.E.R.

“Gumbo Unplugged (Live)” — PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

“Be Careful” — Cardi B

“Nice For What” — Drake

“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

“Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak

“Sicko Mode” — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Like I Do” — Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

“Pretty Little Fears” — 6LACK Featuring J. Cole

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

Best Rap Song

“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron

LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

“Lucky You” — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)

“Sicko Mode” — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

“Win” — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

Best Rap Album

“Invasion Of Privacy” — Cardi B

“Swimming” — Mac Miller

“Victory Lap” — Nipsey Hussle

“Daytona” — Pusha T

“Astroworld” — Travis Scott

The Grammy Awards air Feb. 10, 2019 on CBS.

