Hampton Inn staffers ratify new union contract; employees at 7 Center City hotels are working on expired deals

Union workers at the Hampton Inn in Center City have ratified a new contract that was negotiated after a four-day strike last month.

The workers will receive immediate raises of at least $3.50 per hour and additional raises over the life of the contract, which expires in January 2028. Their wages will be at least 34% higher by the end of 2027 and be set to a new "citywide union standard" by the end of the contract.

Before reaching the contract, the Hampton Inn workers were among employees of eight Center City hotels that have been working on expiring contracts. On Friday, the Hampton Inn workers, represented by Unite Here Local 274, became the first to ratify a new deal. The union represents cooks, room attendants, kitchen workers and other hotel staffers.

The Hampton Inn workers also will receive pension increases and new protections for immigrant workers and against sexual harassment from guests. The contract also reduces the number of rooms that attendants must clean each day. Under the contract, the hotel will pay for workers to receive a free health insurance plan managed by the union. Previously, workers had to pay for a plan managed by Hampton Inn.

"It took us going on strike for four days to show this company what we're worth," room attendant Ella Alexander said in a statement. "We deserve everything in this contract and more."

Hampton Inn did not immediately return a request for comment.

On Oct. 7, union workers at the Hampton Inn and the Sheraton Philadelphia went on a joint strike in an effort to put pressure on the hotels. Most recently, union employees at the Wyndham Historic District hotel authorized a strike.

The hotel workers are negotiating new contracts ahead of 2026, when the city is expected to see an influx of tourists for the MLB All-Star Game, FIFA World Cup and 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.