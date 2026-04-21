‘Real Housewives’ star Yolanda Hadid relists New Hope estate for $10.9 million

Yolanda Hadid has put her New Hope farmhouse back on the market after a sale reportedly fell through last year.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared the news about the listing in an Instagram post Monday, calling the 32-acre property “magic.” The site's $10.88 million price tag has not changed from its original listing in the fall and includes a three-story farmhouse, three guest cottages, equestrian facilities and lavender fields.

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Hadid, 62, first put the Solebury property up for sale in September after deciding to downsize. There was an offer late last year, but it quickly fell apart, CBS reported. Hadid said Monday that the home fell out of escrow.

“I chose to see it as a gift … more sunsets, more time, more moments, more meaning,” she said on Instagram. “... Today after a long winter I open the doors again … with gratitude in my heart for all it has given me and my family. I trust in perfect timing.”

Hadid, who has been vocal about her struggles with chronic Lyme disease, said the property allowed her to slow down, heal and “appreciate all that Mother Nature has to offer.” To mark a new era in the property’s history, she also said she planted over 3,000 new lavender plants “as an act of faith and promise to the land to keep the traditions moving forward.”

The estate was first deeded by William Penn to Quaker minister Nicholas Waln in 1682, according to realtor Revi Haviv, one of the agents overseeing the sale. The primary farmhouse was built in 1810 and has been refurbished with all-white fixtures, five wood-burning fireplaces and an owner's suite on the third floor. A terrace overlooks a European-style concrete pool and private gardens.

Three guest cottages are situated on the property, each retrofitted with full kitchens and living rooms overlooking the lavender gardens. Outside, the property also has 14 horse stalls, a professional dressage area and fenced pastures for animals to roam.

Keith Conrey/Tohickon Media Yolanda Hadid's New Hope property includes 14 horse stalls and a professional dressage area.

Keith Conrey/Tohickon Media The 32-acre New Hope property owned by Yolanda Hadid includes a refurbished 19th-century farmhouse.

The former model and mother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, purchased the residence in 2017 for around $4 million following her divorce from Grammy-winning producer David Foster. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the family quarantined together on the property.

The Hadids’ arrival to New Hope marked a renaissance for the quiet Bucks County town, which became a haven for celebrities looking to escape the spotlight. Former One Direction member Zayn Malik, who has a daughter with Gigi Hadid, purchased a property in New Hope. In 2021, Malik was charged with harassment following an argument with the Hadid family at Yolanda’s farmhouse. He pleaded no contest to the charges and served about a year of probation.

Jenkintown native Bradley Cooper, who has been in a relationship with Gigi since 2023, reportedly purchased a 33-acre farm in New Hope with a seven-bedroom home and private lake in 2024 for $6.5 million.

Haviv and Carl Gambino of Compass Real Estate are handling the sale of the property. The agents told the Wall Street Journal another property in Bucks County sold for $12.98 million in 2024. Yolanda Hadid has already purchased another home in Bucks County and plans to stay in the area.

“This kind of magic, you don’t own,” Yolanda Hadid said on Instagram. “You simply get to be a part of its story…”