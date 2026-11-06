South Jersey contractor 'abandoned' projects and refused to refund homeowners, lawsuit says

A Gloucester County contractor performed faulty or incomplete home improvements on properties throughout the Philadelphia region, according to a new lawsuit filed by Pennsylvania prosecutors, who are asking a judge to force the contractor to pay back the customers.

The lawsuit alleges that JC Home & Construction Management, LLC and its owner, Julian Caldwell, have committed numerous consumer law violations since 2018. In multiple incidents described in court documents, Caldwell allegedly "abandoned" contracted projects before they were finished or executed "shoddy" repairs. A Philadelphia customer who hired JC Home & Construction Management to gut their bathroom claims the work caused a leak, prompting the ceiling in another room to collapse.

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Other clients allegedly hired more contractors to complete or fix these renovations. According to the lawsuit, a homeowner in Montgomery County sought additional help after JC Home & Construction Management "damaged the ceiling by removing a weight bearing wall, installed uneven flooring, completed electrical work utilizing the incorrect voltage and left loose wires exposed and ordered the incorrect windows for the project." A New Jersey resident claims they had to pay another contractor to remove the trash that JC Home & Construction Management workers threw out the windows of the house, which could have resulted in fines.

In several cases, dissatisfied customers allegedly asked Caldwell for a refund but never received one. The litigation further claims that JC Home & Construction Management operated for several years without proper business registration in Pennsylvania and did not consistently maintain liability insurance. Its name changed at various points to JC Home Repair, JC Home Improvement, JC Construction and JC Home and Construction.

Attorney General Dave Sunday is seeking restitution for impacted customers and an injunction against Caldwell and his company to prevent him from operating a home improvement business. Sunday is asking Pennsylvania residents who believe they were impacted by JC Home & Construction Management's "business practices" to file a complaint with his office online, via email or by calling 1-800-441-2555.

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