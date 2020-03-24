More Sports:

March 24, 2020

Live NFL free agency updates: The Eagles have to add a veteran wide receiver, don't they?

By Evan Macy
Eagles NFL
Breshad-Perriman_032420_usat Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman could be an option for the Eagles.

Yesterday, before linking you up with our NFL open thread and live stream, we took a brief look at the running backs still out there for the Eagles to sign.

Today it's the wide receivers.

The draft is fully loaded, and the Eagles will most assuredly take a wideout (or two) over the first two days of the draft. However, they still will probably need to add at least one veteran pass-catcher, perhaps more — especially if they cut ties with Alshon Jeffery, as they are expected to eventually do.

An Alshon-less receiving corps prior to the draft would pretty much be 33-year-old DeSean Jackson, last year's disappointing draftee JJ Arcega-Whiteside, undrafted free agent Greg Ward and a bunch of practice squad hopefuls. 

Here's a look at the top five remaining receiving options that can be had at the right price:

Robby Anderson, 26

Anderson is fast and reliable, catching 207 passes for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns over the last four seasons with the Jets. He is relatively young, and the longer he goes unsigned the cheaper his price could be. He is also Temple made. 

Breshad Perriman, 26

A vastly different case than Anderson, Perriman has caught just 95 passes over the same span as Anderson. He was barely used for three seasons before coming on late last season in Tampa for 645 yards and six touchdown catches. Perhaps his low mileage and lack of production could give the Eagles a cheaper speed option.

Devin Funchess, 25

Though just 25, it really feels like Funchess has been around forever. He's had one breakout year — an 840 yard, eight TD campaign with the Panthers two seasons ago — but injuries stifled his 2019 with the Colts. His youth and talent are certainly appealing.

Phillip Dorsett, 27

Dorsett was a first-round pick the same year the Eagles picked Nelson Agholor, and he has not been nearly as productive, working as a third or fourth receiver for most of his career and exceeding 400 receiving yards just once in five seasons. 

Geronimo Allison, 26

Allison was an undrafted free agent who showed glimpses of excellence with Aaron Rodgers over the last few seasons. He has never gotten a full workload at WR, with just 89 catches for an 11.7 yards per catch average over his career.

Other options include Paul Richardson, Josh Gordon, Demarcus Robinson, Jermaine Kerse.

While we eagerly anticipate some kind of signing, sometime between now and whenever training camp opens (hopefully July), follow along below with out NFL free agency live stream and open thread:


Evan Macy
