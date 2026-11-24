Before the turkey goes in the oven, there’s a microphone waiting on South Street.

MilkBoy South Street will host its Drinksgiving party on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 401 South St., across from Jim’s Steaks.

Pat Pharari will lead karaoke from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday, with prizes for singers and giveaways throughout the night.

The drink specials start earlier in the day. An $11 cocktail pairs spiced rum with apple cider and ginger beer, while the $13 “Save Room Please!” mixes vodka, pumpkin purée, RumChata and chai tea with cold foam and cinnamon. Tröegs Mad Elf, a Belgian dark ale, is $8.

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There’s no cover, and the party is open to people 21 and older.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026

Time: Karaoke from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday. Drink specials throughout Wednesday.

Location: MilkBoy South Street, 401 South St., Philadelphia

Admission: No cover, ages 21 and older

Activities: Karaoke with Pat Pharari, karaoke prizes, giveaways and holiday drink specials

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.