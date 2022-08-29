Lane Johnson snubbed on NFL Top 100 ranking

There aren't 100 players in the NFL better than Lane Johnson. That's a simple fact. Despite Johnson's consistently great play for nearly a decade (how was he drafted nine years ago?), Johnson missed out on the 2022 edition of the NFL Top 100, which has been rolled out over the last few weeks.

NFL players are the ones voting for these rankings, but there's still room for criticism here. I know offensive linemen are perpetually underrated when it comes to lists such as these, even if their peers are behind the voting process.

But Johnson can't make the Top 100? Really?

Johnson is the best right tackle in football. Yes, I'm in a different universe when compared to NFL players, but I'd think that's enough of a qualification to make a list like this!



Four offensive tackles cracked the Top 100:

Rank Player Team 14 Trent Williams 49ers 41 Tristan Wirfs Buccaneers 79 Rashawn Slater Chargers



Williams and Wirfs are obviously elite. Slater was awesome for the Chargers as a rookie in 2021, but I'm taking Lane over him.

Johnson, whose lone Top 100 appearance was coming in at No. 95 in 2018, was a Second-Team All-Pro choice last year even after missing three games in the middle of the season while battling an anxiety disorder. That's a dude who is a champion on and off the field.

For reference, Darius Slay comes in at No. 77 on this season's NFL Top 100. Jason Kelce is 71st. Kelce is certainly deserving of being on this list. Slay looked revitalized with the Eagles in 2021 after a down 2020 season, making a Pro Bowl. He should've been in All-Pro consideration too. If there were only two Eagles to make the list, I'd pick Johnson and Kelce. Hell, I might even put Johnson ahead of Kelce.

I have to agree with our own Jimmy Kempski here:

