Santa Claus will parade through Peddler’s Village at noon on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5–6, during Holly Jolly Weekend in Lahaska. The free Bucks County event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, with live music, family activities and holiday food and drink specials.

Peddler’s Village has invited local schools, youth groups, first responders and performing arts groups to march. Groups can apply to join the parade through Monday, Nov. 30.

Families looking for a photo with Santa can head to Giggleberry Fair, which has a separate event from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

At the Visitor & Event Center, more than 100 gingerbread creations are on display, including the winners of this year’s competition. The exhibit is free and stays up through Jan. 9, 2027.

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The Christmas lights come on at 4:30 p.m. both days. Shops stay open until 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free, and Peddler’s Village asks drivers to avoid parking in nearby residential neighborhoods.

Date: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5–6, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Santa parades start at noon, and Christmas lights come on at 4:30 p.m.

Location: Peddler’s Village, Route 202 and Street Road, Lahaska, Bucks County

Admission: Free admission and parking for Holly Jolly Weekend

Activities: Santa parades, live music, family activities, a gingerbread display and Christmas lights

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.