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November 06, 2026

Philadelphia Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' returns Dec. 4 with $10 opening-night tickets

The holiday production will run for 35 performances at the Academy of Music through Dec. 31, featuring a live orchestra, more than 170 young performers and a sensory-friendly show.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Performances
The Nutcracker 2026 Photo Credit/Alexander Iziliaev.

Erin Patterson and Mine Kusano with Artists of Philadelphia Ballet and Students of School of Philadelphia Ballet in George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®.

A trip to see The Nutcracker at Philadelphia's Academy of Music will cost as little as $10 on opening night this December.

Philadelphia Ballet is bringing back George Balanchine's The Nutcracker for its 59th annual production, with 35 performances scheduled from Dec. 4-31. The company is offering $10 tickets for the opening show on Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m., while tickets for other performances start at $29.

The holiday favorite follows Marie, a young girl whose Christmas Eve takes an unexpected turn when her Nutcracker doll comes to life. After a battle with the Mouse King, her adventure continues through a snowy forest and into the Land of Sweets, where she encounters dancing candy canes, flowers and the Sugarplum Fairy.

This year's production will feature 51 Philadelphia Ballet dancers, 45 musicians and more than 170 students from two local ballet schools. The Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky's music live, joined by singers from the Philadelphia Boys and Girls Choirs and Commonwealth Youth Choir.

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Philadelphia Ballet will also offer a sensory-friendly performance Saturday, Dec. 26, at noon. The show will have lower sound levels, adjusted lighting and a quiet area for people who need a break. Audience members will be able to move around, talk or step outside during the performance.

The show runs approximately two hours and eight minutes, including a 20-minute intermission. Performances are scheduled throughout December, with the final show taking place at noon on New Year's Eve.

Tickets and the full performance schedule are available through Philadelphia Ballet.

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker at Philadelphia Ballet

Dates: Dec. 4-31, 2026
Location: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
Performances: 35
Opening night: Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10 for opening night; other performances start at $29
Sensory-friendly performance: Saturday, Dec. 26, at noon
Running time: Approximately two hours and eight minutes, including a 20-minute intermission
Age policy: Children younger than 3 are not admitted
Tickets and schedule: Philadelphia Ballet

Find more upcoming events here.

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PhillyVoice Media Events

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