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October 20, 2026

Philly's 90-member gamer orchestra to perform Zelda, Sonic and Final Fantasy music

After a smaller group of musicians drew praise at RoxYunk Porchfest, the Greater Philadelphia Gamer Symphony Orchestra will bring its full 90-member ensemble to Blue Bell for two concerts Nov. 7.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Music Performances
Spring 2026 Concert Full Orch Photo Photo Credit/Jeremy Weber

Members of the Greater Philadelphia Gamer Symphony Orchestra are pictured during a spring 2026 concert. The Philadelphia-based group will bring its full ensemble and choir to Blue Bell for two performances Nov. 7.

A smaller group of musicians from the Greater Philadelphia Gamer Symphony Orchestra recently performed "Saria's Song" from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time at RoxYunk Porchfest. A video of their performance shared on Reddit drew hundreds of upvotes and enthusiastic comments.

Now, the full 90-member orchestra and choir are preparing for two concerts Saturday, Nov. 7, in Blue Bell, featuring music from popular video games.

The program, called Open World, includes selections from The Legend of Zelda, Sonic the Hedgehog, Final Fantasy, Stardew Valley, NieR: Automata, Wizard101 and Super Mario 3D World. The orchestra also confirmed in the Reddit discussion that "Gerudo Valley," another piece from Ocarina of Time, will be performed.

The nonprofit orchestra began in 2025 with a few dozen musicians and had grown to approximately 75 members by May 2026. Today, the group has about 90 instrumentalists and singers who rehearse in Roxborough and perform video game music together.

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The Nov. 7 concerts will take place at the Montco Cultural Center Theater on Montgomery County Community College's Blue Bell campus. Performances are scheduled for 2 and 7 p.m., with tickets priced at $10.

Both concerts will have general admission seating. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the afternoon performance, and children younger than 3 can attend without a ticket if they sit on a parent's lap.

Free parking is available on campus, with access to the theater from the Morris Road entrance.

Tickets are available through the orchestra's website, with separate pages for the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances.

Greater Philadelphia Gamer Symphony Orchestra: Open World

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
Performances: 2 and 7 p.m.
Location: Montco Cultural Center Theater, Montgomery County Community College, 340 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422
Admission: $10 per person; general admission seating
Children: Younger than 3 admitted without a ticket if seated on a parent's lap
Parking: Free on campus
Tickets: 2 p.m. performance | 7 p.m. performance

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PhillyVoice Media Events

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