Philly's 90-member gamer orchestra to perform Zelda, Sonic and Final Fantasy music

A smaller group of musicians from the Greater Philadelphia Gamer Symphony Orchestra recently performed "Saria's Song" from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time at RoxYunk Porchfest. A video of their performance shared on Reddit drew hundreds of upvotes and enthusiastic comments.

Now, the full 90-member orchestra and choir are preparing for two concerts Saturday, Nov. 7, in Blue Bell, featuring music from popular video games.

The program, called Open World, includes selections from The Legend of Zelda, Sonic the Hedgehog, Final Fantasy, Stardew Valley, NieR: Automata, Wizard101 and Super Mario 3D World. The orchestra also confirmed in the Reddit discussion that "Gerudo Valley," another piece from Ocarina of Time, will be performed.

The nonprofit orchestra began in 2025 with a few dozen musicians and had grown to approximately 75 members by May 2026. Today, the group has about 90 instrumentalists and singers who rehearse in Roxborough and perform video game music together.

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The Nov. 7 concerts will take place at the Montco Cultural Center Theater on Montgomery County Community College's Blue Bell campus. Performances are scheduled for 2 and 7 p.m., with tickets priced at $10.

Both concerts will have general admission seating. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the afternoon performance, and children younger than 3 can attend without a ticket if they sit on a parent's lap.

Free parking is available on campus, with access to the theater from the Morris Road entrance.

Tickets are available through the orchestra's website, with separate pages for the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Performances: 2 and 7 p.m.

Location: Montco Cultural Center Theater, Montgomery County Community College, 340 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422

Admission: $10 per person; general admission seating

Children: Younger than 3 admitted without a ticket if seated on a parent's lap

Parking: Free on campus

Tickets: 2 p.m. performance | 7 p.m. performance



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