Even Pope Leo now has a stance on artificial intelligence

Pope Leo XIV made his thoughts on artificial intelligence abundantly clear.

The Villanova alumnus weighed in on the controversial topic in an X post on Friday, saying that it was important to distinguish human creations from what machines generate. He said there's an existential distinction between the two, and affirmed the church's commitment to human creators.

"There is an ontological difference, even before an aesthetic one, between art and what a machine can generate through statistical calculation based on millions of images created by others," he wrote. "Algorithms lack the spark of humanity. For this reason, the Church wishes to renew an alliance with artists and cultural institutions to safeguard our humanity."

In this era of artificial intelligence, it is becoming urgent to distinguish human art from what machines produce. There is an ontological difference, even before an aesthetic one, between art and what a machine can generate through statistical calculation based on millions of… — Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex) October 2, 2026

The sentiment coincides with his first encyclical, a document outlining the church's stance on a topic, which was published in August. "Magnifica Humanitas" centers around the idea that technology can never replace humanity, and that humans could risk becoming a commodity if technology becomes too present in everyday life.

"We must lovingly safeguard the grandeur of humanity bestowed upon us and revealed in its fullness in Christ, the splendor of which no machine can ever replace," he wrote.

Pope Leo also said he does not believe machines can become conscious, and that he thinks the technology should be "disarmed," the New York Times reported.

"So-called artificial intelligences do not undergo experiences, do not possess a body, do not feel joy or pain, do not mature through relationships," he said.

Last year, Pope Leo, a native of Chicago and Villanova grad with a degree in mathematics, became the first American to lead the Roman Catholic church. In July, he received the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center for his work in religious freedom and human dignity. Villanova also created the Pope Leo XIV Sustainability Medal earlier this year, as the religious leader has often been outspoken about the affects of climate change.