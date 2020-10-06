More Health:

October 06, 2020

Vitamin D may protect unborn babies from childhood high blood pressure

Evidence 'increasingly' suggests heart disease risk is programmed in the womb, researchers say

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Hypertension
Vitamin D Pregnancy Benefits Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA

Children born with the low vitamin D levels are more likely to have high blood pressure if their mothers had preeclampsia, a Johns Hopkins University study finds.

Children born to women with preeclampsia – high blood pressure during pregnancy – have a greater risk of developing high blood pressure. 

But prenatal exposure to vitamin D may help reduce that risk. Children born with relatively high levels of vitamin D were less likely to have high blood pressure even if their mother had preeclampsia, according to a new study.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University found that higher levels of vitamin D may have a protective effect. This is an important finding, because high blood pressure in childhood often leads to hypertension and heart disease in adulthood, they said. 

Vitamin D deficiency also is a risk factor for developing hypertension as an adult.

"There is increasing evidence that cardiovascular disease risk is, to a great extent, programmed in the womb, and we now see that it may be vitamin D that alters this programming in a beneficial fashion," said study senior author Noel Mueller, an epidemiology professor at Hopkins' Bloomberg School of Public Health. 

About 2-8% of pregnancies worldwide are affected by preeclampsia, a serious condition that can lead to strokes and organ failure in the woman and is associated with a higher risk of stillbirth and preterm birth. 

Both obesity and vitamin D deficiency during pregnancy are risk factors for preeclampsia. In the U.S., rates of preeclampsia have been on the rise since the 1980s.

So have incidences of high blood pressure in children, suggesting a strong association between the two. Between 1988 and 2008, there was a 40% rate increase in children with high blood pressure, according to earlier studies.

The study, published online Monday in JAMA Network Open, included 754 pairs of mother and child who were enrolled in a large study at the Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts between 1998 and 2018.

Approximately 10% of the women in the study developed preeclampsia. Their children were more likely to have higher systolic blood pressure  about 5 points higher  than children born to women who never had preeclampsia, according to the data collected.

Children born with the lowest cord-blood vitamin D levels at birth were about 11 percentile points higher in blood pressure if their mothers had preeclampsia.

"If other epidemiological studies confirm these findings, then randomized trials would be needed to determine conclusively if higher vitamin D in mothers at risk of preeclampsia protects against childhood high blood pressure," Mueller said.

Data collection included information on preeclampsia during pregnancy, tests on blood from the umbilical cord at birth, and the children's blood pressure from age 3 to 18.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Hypertension Philadelphia Pregnancy Vitamins Heart Disease Blood Pressure Women's Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Doc Rivers wants to make Sixers better, not change who they are
Doc-Rivers-presser_100520_Sixers

COVID-19

President Trump 'feeling much better' after 'high fever' from COVID-19, doctors say
trump melania test positive

Addiction

Alcohol consumption surging amid pandemic – particularly among women
Alcohol consumption COVID-19 pandemic

Eagles

John McMullen: In Eagles first win, Mailata finally turns from project to prospect
Jordan_Mailata_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020.jpg

Entertainment

Regal Cinemas temporarily closing all 16 theaters in Philly region
Regal Cinemas closing

Halloween

Candlelight tours of Fort Mifflin offered through Halloween
Fort Mifflin ghost tour

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved