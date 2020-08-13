Report: Phillies call up top prospect Alec Bohm to majors

The Phillies had to manipulate his service time a bit, but better late than never.

After losing four of their last five games, the Phillies finally decided it was time to call up the top third base prospect in all of baseball, their former first round pick Alec Bohm.

Bohm, 23, has torn it up in the minor leagues and is much better known for his hitting than for his fielding — but his defense has improved over the last few months. He is able to play both third and first base.

Here's what he's done in the minor leagues so far:

Team Level Games BA Williamsport Rookie 11 .344 Phillies East/West Gulf Coast 29 .224 Lakewood Low A 22 .367 Clearwater High A 40 .329 Reading Double-A 63 .269 Scottsdale Fall league 19 .361

Some kind of corresponding move, perhaps an injury list designation is expected to come. Exactly where Bohm will find his playing time is anyone's guess, but the team has been struggling mightily offensively particularly at second base. Neil Walker and Scott Kingery have combined for a WAR there of -0.8, the worst of any team's second base situation. Perhaps he can start at third, giving Jean Segura the chance to move back to second and put Kingery on the bench or the outfield. Or maybe someone is headed for the injured list (perhaps the struggling Rhys Hoskins?). Or he might just be their DH against lefty pitchers. We'll update when we know more about the Phillies corresponding plans. Stay tuned.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports