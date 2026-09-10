Reviewing Lincoln Financial Field's new food items for the Eagles' 2026 season

September 10, 2026
The Philadelphia Eagles invited media to sample Lincoln Financial Field's new menu items for the 2026 season on Wednesday. So, I went and had myself some lunch.
First an overview of the menu:
And a review of each item, with commentary from Lincoln Financial Field Senior Executive Chef James Hennessey:
Hennessey: "It's an 18 inch green house-made chalupa shell that we fry and then we serve it with a braised wagyu beef shank, fried jalapeño poppers, a Oaxaca cheese sauce, charred tomatillo, avocado salsa verde, a little bit of pico, shaved jalapeños, crispy shallots, and cilantro."
#JimmySays: This thing was enormous, and it costs $55, lol. To show how big it is, I had one pose next to a football.
They had little mini ones that we got to sample, and I must say, they were bangin'. I would definitely buy the smaller versions (not available to the public), but, man, the 18-incher is a big commitment, and you might be eating it for an entire half of football. I'd probably only recommend it if you were sitting at a table in one of the luxury suites.
Hennessey: "It's basically smoked in house chicken with a little bit of poblano queso sauce, charred corn black bean relish, Pico de gallo, Mexican crema, scallions, and Tostito chips."
#JimmySays: I had already eaten a bunch of the other options below, and knew I wasn't going to finish a full plate of these, so I passed on them, but they looked good. Tried and true. Moving on...
Hennessey: "We're doing fresh shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, shredded Cooper Sharp cheese, and a seeded Amoroso roll."
#JimmySays: I'm a "witout" guy, and I'm not sure if they're available witout. Bad job by me for not asking. But they should have witout options, in my opinion, if they don't.
Hennessey: "It is a baked deep fried potato that we stuff it with breaded chicken cutlet, pimento mac and cheese, a little bit of 215 sauce, and a hot honey bacon jam.
#JimmySays: It looked like you could throw this thing like a brick through a window. There weren't smaller samples of it available for the taste testing. They only had the regular size versions, because, you know, hard to shrink down a potato, and then also fill it with all the add-ons that Hennessey mentioned above. Anyway, I wasn't going to commit to shoveling eight (estimated) pounds of potato into my face, so I passed. That's $20. Would definitely share with someone though on gameday.
Hennessey: "So we have our cheesesteak spring rolls, and we make a house-made banana pepper ketchup with Heinz ketchup. Really nice with the vinegar acidity to the ketchup, adds a little bit of balance to go with the cheesesteak, works out really, really well."
#JimmySays: These were good! And you don't have to commit to a full-on cheesesteak if you ate a lot at the tailgate and just want something manageable at halftime.
Hennessey: "We also have our pretzel rivets from Philly Pretzel Factory, and we serve that with a bacon jalapeño popper jam."
#JimmySays: This kind of reminded me of the scene in Breaking Bad when the German food scientist is presenting all the new sauces for the bigwig to try, and each has a fancy name. And when he gets to the ketchup, he's basically like, "Und... ketchup."
It was like, "Und... Rivets."
Anyway, we've all had Philly Pretzel Factory Rivets. Personally, I think they're a perfect thing to bring if you're visiting someone, at like a shore house or something. It shows some small level of effort, easy to pick up, and they'll get eaten.
Hennessey: "These are our Big Mozz Nuggets, and we do a Classico marinara sauce."
#JimmySays: The Big Mozz Nuggets were my favorite thing there, so much so that I'm beginning to question if all mozzarella sticks should be made in nugget form.
Henneseey: "And the last item that we have is a Kool-Aid-glazed chicken wing. It's brined with a little bit of pickle juice. Then the sauce is made with Heinz 57, as well as some tropical punch Kool-Aid, nice little glaziness, and then we serve that with Kraft dressings, both blue cheese and ranch.
#JimmySays: I knew the Tropical Kool-Aid was in there when I tried these, and yeah, you can taste it. Of course, if I didn't know I would have never normally taken a bite and said, "HEY THAT'S TROPICAL KOOL-AID IN THERE!" Honestly, I think that subconsciously affected my review. Anyway, if you like a sweet wing, maybe they're for you.
I retired from the press box food spread review game this summer, with one big 1-32 ranking of every team in the NFL.
But, I mean, I got an email asking if I wanted to sample fried food offerings. I'm a weak man. Of course I wanted to.
To be clear, I'm still retired from the food game. I just un-retired for, like, an hour.
I reserve the right to un-retire and re-retire at any moment's notice.
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