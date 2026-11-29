Games and giveaways will get the afternoon started in Rittenhouse Square on Friday, Dec. 4, before the park lights its Christmas tree.

Friends of Rittenhouse Square and CBS News Philadelphia are putting on the free celebration, which runs from 2 to 6:30 p.m. in Center City.

The tree-lighting program begins at 4 p.m. with musical performances, cookies and hot chocolate. Santa may stop by, too.

If you’re watching from home, Friends of Rittenhouse Square says to tune in to CBS3.

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If you miss Friday’s celebration, the tree is expected to stay lit each night through the end of December.

Date: Friday, Dec. 4, 2026

Time: 2–6:30 p.m. The tree-lighting program starts at 4 p.m.

Location: Rittenhouse Square, 1800 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Admission: Free

Activities: Games, giveaways, musical performances, cookies, hot chocolate and the tree lighting

How to watch from home: CBS3

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.