PHILADELPHIA – Before Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse acknowledged that these days, playing without Joel Embiid is less "doom and gloom" than it used to be.



But against a young, physical Portland team that shoots a jarring number of threes, Embiid's absence – caused by an illness – was felt in a major way.

LeBron James and Jaylen Brown fell off a cliff after terrific first halves, Tyrese Maxey never quite found his groove and after 24 minutes that broke even, the Trail Blazers resoundingly ran away with an impressive 128-111 victory.

Takeaways from the Sixers' fourth loss of the season:

Jaylen Brown and LeBron James set the pace, then fall short of it

Brown returned on Monday after a hamstring injury cost him two games. Nick Nurse warned pregame that the Sixers did not want to "over-overdo" it with Brown's minutes. But the five-time All-Star certainly looked 100 percent from the outset; he scored nine points in the opening frame and added another 10 in the second quarter, entering intermission with 19 points on a pristine 8-for-10 shooting line:

Jaylen Brown: 19 PTS (8-10 FG), 3 AST at the half pic.twitter.com/HX45HOe1SX — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 24, 2026

Particularly given the ramp-up period usually required in the aftermath of even a lighter hamstring injury, Brown's ability to set a strong tone for the Sixers on offense was impressive. But he did deal with foul trouble for much of the night, and with Maxey not quite at his best early on, that meant the Sixers needed more scoring than usual from James to stay afloat.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer answered the call in the most emphatic of ways, thanks in part to a terrific jump-shooting night. James posted a 16-3-3 line in the first half alone and nailed two side-step threes from the corner – one of which was the Sixers' 12th buzzer-beater of the season:

LeBron at the half: 16 PTS (6-8 FG, 3-3 3PT), 3 REB, 3 AST pic.twitter.com/mHKs2nTRWp — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 24, 2026

In a rough third quarter that put the Sixers in a nine-point hole, the Sixers got nothing out of Brown because he very quickly registered his fourth personal and went to the bench. James drilled an early triple and a pair of free throws in the third quarter but the Sixers missed plenty of opportunities to capitalize on his court vision. He picked Portland's defense apart as a passer all night long, but it rarely translated to baskets.

With the Sixers in need of another fourth-quarter comeback, they ran out of gas. Brown cooled off in a major way – he managed just one point in the entire second half – and James was unable to impose his will on the game in the same fashion. Particularly given Embiid's absence, the Sixers no longer had the requisite firepower to make up for Portland's top-flight defenders and a massive discrepancy in three-point shooting.

Jabari Walker has earned his keep

Before the 2026-27 Sixers season began, Walker looked firmly entrenched as the 14th out of 14 players on the standard roster – and was the only player without a guaranteed contract. Fast forward to Monday and Walker was starting in place of Embiid after Nurse flatly affirmed that Walker had earned a rotation spot.

Walker has thrived over the last few weeks in particular; Adem Bona's neck injury following a brutal start to the season created a lane for Walker to stand out as a small-ball five. He has done just that in addition to capitalizing on occasional chances to play power forward, the position he remains most comfortable in. With Bona available for the first time in nearly three weeks – and Dominick Barlow back in the fold, too – Nurse was asked pregame whether or not he viewed Bona as his primary backup center behind Embiid. He said he would not "leapfrog" Bona back into that spot.

“If he can outplay those guys, then fine," Nurse said. "But right now, I would probably go with what we've seen the most current body of work right now."

That Embiid being ruled out was followed up by Walker being named the starting center is a testament to just how much credibility he has earned himself as a center in a short time. Walker took on the immensely challenging assignment of battling Donovan Clingan, the massive behemoth of a center for Walker's former team. And while he gave up plenty of inches and pounds to Clingan, Walker is far and away the Sixers' best rebounder at any position in part because of his toughness and strength.

On Monday, Walker had a strong start to the game, forcing a turnover guarding star wing Deni Avdija one-on-one, imposing his will on the glass and dished out a nifty assist. He scored on the offensive glass and got into a groove scoring inside. Nurse has frequently raved about how much Walker has improved as a play finisher inside, and it continues to stand out.

It was Barlow backing up Walker primarily on Monday; his first stint was productive and included this outstanding defensive possession that led to a James transition dunk:

BARLOW SWAT ➡️ LEBRON JAM pic.twitter.com/uKOt08eObZ — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2026

Barlow picked up two early fouls, though, and it compelled Nurse to give Bona a chance. To Bona's credit, he immediately made his presence felt with an offensive rebound and driving dunk. But it only took about two minutes for Nurse to get Walker back in the game, and he instantly made a similar play: