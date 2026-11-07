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November 07, 2026

Full injury reports for Sixers-Bulls on Sunday

The Sixers have had their full starting lineup available in six of 10 games to start the season.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 11.7.26 Colleen Claggett/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joel Embiid missed all nine of his shot attempts in Friday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

CHICAGO – Joel Embiid (right foot plantar fascia injury management) is probable for the Sixers' road game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Sunday:

If Embiid plays and none of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James are ruled out, it would mark the seventh time in 11 games this season that the Sixers have had all five starters available to play.

Adem Bona, whose foot sprain caused him to miss all of preseason, had a nightmarish start to his third NBA season; calls for the Sixers to replace Bona as Embiid's primary backup have only gotten louder. During the Sixers' win in Detroit on Wednesday, Bona played his best game of the season by far, but in the midst of that performance suffered a neck injury which held him out of Friday's game in Cleveland.

Dominick Barlow's back injury has held him out for more than a month now, and the Sixers hope to have the starter of 59 games last season back on the floor in a matter of weeks. Barlow has progressed to doing some on-court work and has appeared to be moving well in public workouts. 

For Chicago, starting center Jalen Smith is probable, newcomer Nic Claxton is questionable to make his season debut and Zach Collins and Dailyn Swain are both out.

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Adem Bona Philadelphia 76ers Chicago Bulls Joel Embiid Dominick Barlow

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