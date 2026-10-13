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October 13, 2026

Reports: Sixers hire Brad Jones as general manager of Delaware Blue Coats

Brad Jones, formerly of the Orlando Magic and NBA G League, will replace Ariana Andonian leading the Delaware Blue Coats.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Blue Coats court Jerry Habraken/Delaware News Journal via Imagn Images

The court of the Sixers' NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

The Sixers are hiring Brad Jones to lead their affiliate in the G League, the Delaware Blue Coats, The Stein Line reported on Sunday.

ESPN reported on Tuesday morning that Jones will be the Blue Coats' new general manager.

Jones, whose previous work includes stints with the Orlando Magic and NBA G League office, will replace Ariana Andonian. Andonian, former Sixers Vice President of Player Personnel, became general manager of the Blue Coats ahead of the 2025-26 season.

During the offseason, Andonian departed the organization to become general manager of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.

MORE: Does Jaylen Brown have a new home in the dunker spot?

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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