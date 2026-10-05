Report: Sixers center Ariel Hukporti out for season with torn Achilles

PHILADELPHIA – Sixers reserve center Ariel Hukporti tore his Achilles during Monday's preseason opener against the New York Knicks, The Athletic reported, adding that the 24-year-old will miss the entire season.

Signed to a one-year, $3.4 million contract to help the Sixers stabilize their backup center spot behind Joel Embiid, Hukporti was in the midst of capitalizing on a significant opportunity. Fellow backup center Adem Bona is currently sidelined due to a foot sprain, which gave Hukporti a chance to play early and often behind Embiid in training camp.

It is a gutting blow for Hukporti, suffered in front of teammates old and new. Hukporti logged 715 minutes in two seasons with the Knicks before joining the Sixers, and just last week expressed his eagerness to show off skills that had not yet been evident in his brief NBA cameos.

Hukporti suffered the injury not even five minutes into his first exhibition appearance as a member of the Sixers; former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns helped him to the back where he was evaluated and reportedly diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles.

UPDATE: As of 9:10 p.m., The Athletic removed its report that Hukporti had torn his Achilles. This story will be updated.