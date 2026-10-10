Jaylen Brown sits in Boston, but Sixers battle Paul George in preseason action

Much to the disappointment of a near-capacity crowd at TD Garden, the Sixers did not bring a full squad for Saturday's preseason game in Boston.

While the Celtics got a look at just about their full rotation – including the debuting Paul George – the Sixers sat LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anfernee Simons, Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona, Ariel Hukporti and the man most in the arena came to see, Jaylen Brown.

Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe were the draws for the Sixers, though their slew of absences did allow for a handful of other players to receive extended opportunities. The Sixers were at a massive talent disadvantage – and the scoreboard reflected as much – but they got through the game without any injuries. That is all they could have hoped for.

Notes from the Sixers' 144-106 loss in Boston:

Dean Wade stands out early

When the Sixers are at full strength, Wade will be their sixth man. But given how many absences are to be expected from their typical starters, Wade could end up with more starts than appearances off the bench this season.

When Wade does enter the starting lineup, he instantly becomes the favorite to handle the most significant defensive assignment – not just because of his skill on that end of the floor, but also his versatility. Wade has as strong of a case as a five-position defender as anyone on this roster; his perimeter malleability is unassailable.

Where does Wade feel most comfortable on the positional spectrum defensively?

"Bigger wings and forwards are probably where I definitely hang my hat on the defensive end," Wade said at Media Day last month. "Guarded a lot of point guards before, but I definitely think I'm more comfortable guarding the bigger wings."

It was no surprise to see Wade, back in Sixers head coach Nick Nurse's starting lineup on Saturday, defending Jayson Tatum (Justin Edwards started next to him and defended George). Wade will be a tremendously valuable piece for Nurse because he can slot into any given lineup and provide quality two-way minutes without interrupting anyone else's usage.

Wade's insistence on crashing the glass has been apparent in preseason; he revived an early Sixers possession on Saturday with an unexpected pursuit of a miss. He has been forced to play center a good bit because of how many bigs the Sixers do not have available right now; with Hukporti set to miss the entire season Wade could be a semi-regular option as a small-ball center. It would allow the Sixers to incorporate some five-out offense – particularly conducive to Brown's one-on-one style.



Even on a night when his line in the box score was typically pedestrian, Wade had his fingerprints all over the game. That is his norm.

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How Boston's new additions impact Sixers

George, of course, is Boston's highest-profile newcomer as he steps into Brown's shoes as Tatum's running mate on the wing. Sixers fans know, for better or worse, what the Celtics should be expecting from George. He is a far better defensive player and three-point shooter than Brown, but poses a considerably less meaningful threat to score on the ball. There is no question George is a terrific fit for Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla's systems on both ends of the floor; the question will be how often Boston actually has the nine-time All-Star on the floor. In his first game in green, George was outstanding defensively.

George is not Boston's only critical addition, though; even after a stellar breakout season a year ago, Neemias Queta came off the bench on Saturday to make way for Mitchell Robinson, formerly of the New York Knicks. Robinson is one of the best rebounders in NBA history and the best offensive rebounder currently in the league. With his length and short bursts of athleticism, he can single-handedly torpedo opposing possessions. Over the years, Robinson has done a better job defending Embiid than nearly any other active player. He is a unique weapon, especially for a Celtics team that thrives on second-chance three-point looks.

Boston traded security for flexibility by trading Brown for George, but just because there are some questions left to be answered about these Celtics does not mean they cannot remain one of the Eastern Conference's elite teams and true championship contenders.

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Odds and ends

• Maybe Edgecombe really is the successor to Andrew Toney; this story theorizing that he was taking the torch from the original "Boston Strangler" only became more apt hours later when he scored 23 points in Game 7 to help the Sixers complete a 3-1 series comeback over the Celtics. Edgecombe looked great on Saturday; his finishing has been extremely impressive in preseason. Finishing was predictably a major flaw of his as a rookie, but Edgecombe is doing a much better job embracing and playing through contact at the rim right now.

• With no centers available, Jabari Walker got a start at the five with Wade backing him up. Walker turned in yet another strong effort; he has made the absolute most of his prolonged audition as a small-ball five.

• In an effort to not put too much on the plates of Walker or Wade during an exhibition, Nurse also went to Saint Thomas for some center minutes. Thomas is not a center, but his sturdy wing frame gives him a better chance of holding up there than anyone else outside of Walker and Wade. He is likely ticketed to join the Delaware Blue Coats for his second season after signing an Exhibit 10 contract.



• Labaron Philon Jr. is still looking to find his footing inside the arc, but he has already demonstrated plenty of comfortability as a spot-up three-point shooter. That, in tandem with his work as a ball-handler that Nurse has been praising since the start of training camp, bodes well for the rookie guard.



Up next: The Sixers will conclude their four-game preseason slate when they host the Celtics on Friday.