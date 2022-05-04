More Health:

May 04, 2022

People may sleep less as they age, but they still need 7 hours each night, scientists say

Getting sufficient rest protects cognitive performance and mental health, study finds

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Sleep
Sleep Older Adults Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Getting seven hours of sleep each night is particularly important for older adults' cognitive performance and mental health, researchers say.

Many older people seemingly need less sleep than they did when they were younger. 

But the idea that people need less sleep as they age is a myth, research suggests, even if your parents or grandparents only may be clocking about five hours of sleep a night. 

In a new study, scientists calculated the ideal amount of sleep for people over age 40 and the number they came up with was seven hours. That duration was found to be particularly important for cognitive performance and mental health. 

"Getting a good night's sleep is important at all stages of life, but particularly as we age," said researcher Barbara Sahakian, of the University of Cambridge in England. "Finding ways to improve sleep for older people could be crucial to helping them maintain good mental health and well-being and avoiding cognitive decline, particularly for patients with psychiatric disorders and dementias."

The study, published Nature Aging, analyzed the sleep patterns and mental health and well-being of almost 500,000 adults ages 38-73 from the United Kingdom. All the participants completed a series of cognitive function tests. Brain imaging and generic data also were used in the calculations.

The study participants who got more or less than seven hours of sleep performed worse on the tests that measured processing speed, visual attention, memory and problem-solving skills. They also exhibited poorer mental health, including symptoms of anxiety and depression.

In addition, the researchers uncovered a link between the amount of sleep a person gets and differences in the brain structures involved in cognitive processing and memory. The largest changes were observed in people who had more or less than seven hours a sleep a night.

This suggests that too little or too much sleep can be an important risk factor for age-related mental decline, researchers said.

"While we can't say conclusively that too little or too much sleep causes cognitive problems, our analysis looking at individuals over a longer period of time appears to support this idea," said researcher Jianfeng Feng, of Fudan University in China. "But the reasons why older people have poorer sleep appear to be complex, influenced by a combination of our genetic makeup and the structure of our brains."

Previous studies have linked sleep duration to brain health, particularly the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and dementia as people age.

One study found that sleep disruption is linked to a variety of chronic health problems, but especially in elderly populations. Lack of sleep contributed to the development of neurodegenerative conditions, including Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

Sleep also affects a person's capacity for learning and for consolidating memories. It enhances attention, problem-solving and creativity. It affects hormones and the immune system.

People go through five cycles of sleep each night. They include both rapid eye movement stages, when dreaming occurs, and non-REM stages. During REM sleep, there is an increased activity in the brain structures that help regulate memory and emotions. There is less activity in the frontal brain structures involved in analytic thinking.

During REM sleep, people may experience strange dreams that combine fragments of events and memories from the day. 

The slow wave sleep stage also is important for learning motor skills. 

As a part of the natural aging process, people tend to have both less REM and slow wave sleep, which can make memory consolidation more difficult.

Older people are at higher risk for sleep disorders, including sleep apnea. About 20% of older adults have a sleep apnea disorder and about 5% have an insomnia disorder, according to a study in the journal Sleep Science.

The likelihood of having additional medical issues and taking multiple medications, which can affect sleep, increases as people age, too. 

There are both non-pharmacological and pharmacological treatments to improve sleep. Exercise, reducing distractions in the bedroom and developing a bedtime routine can all help, according to the Sleep Foundation

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Sleep Philadelphia Research Memory Senior Health Studies Alzheimer's Brain Health Parkinson's Disease Mental Health Adult Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Rx in medicine cabinet

Do you have unused medications? Here's what you need to know
Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement

Just In

Must Read

Government

With Supreme Court poised to overrule Roe v. Wade, what would happen to abortion laws in Pa., N.J., Del.
Supreme Court Roe v Wade

Donors

Are you actively taking Coumadin? Plasma Services Group is offering a paid research opportunity
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Parenting

A vegetarian diet can be safe for children, but it must be properly planned
Children vegetarian diet

Sixers

What adjustments can Sixers make heading into Game 2 vs. Heat?
Tobias-Harris-Tyler-Herro-05022022-UST

Food & Drink

Dock Street Brewing Co. to close West Philly pub after 15 years
Dock Street Brewery Closure

Family-Friendly

Flying trapeze lessons return to Philadelphia School of Circus Arts this week
Circus Arts

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved