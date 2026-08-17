A Golden Girls Murder Mystery to bring comedy, clues and cocktails to Media

Fans of “The Golden Girls” can join Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia for an afternoon or evening of comedy and crime-solving in Media on Saturday, Oct. 17. A Golden Girls Murder Mystery will offer performances at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. at Cedar Creek Catering & Events. General admission costs $40, plus taxes and fees.

Instead of performing on a stage, the cast will move throughout the room, mingling with attendees, trading jokes and revealing clues as the mystery unfolds. Once a crime occurs, everyone becomes a detective, questioning the characters, comparing theories with their table and voting for the person they think committed it.

The 90-minute experience also includes a scavenger hunt, a mug shot and a singalong featuring the sitcom’s familiar theme song. No acting is required, though attendees may find themselves pulled into the action along the way.

VIP tickets cost $55, plus taxes and fees, and include a clue packet and a photo with the cast. Doors open 30 minutes before each performance, and cocktails will be available for purchase. The event does not include dinner and is recommended for ages 13 and older.

Saturday, Oct. 17 | 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Cedar Creek Catering & Events

117 S. Lemon St.

Media, PA 19063

General admission: $40, plus taxes and fees

VIP admission: $55, plus taxes and fees



This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.