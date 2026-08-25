South Jersey dog and his song 'Good Boy Rogie' has become a TikTok sensation

Roger the dog had a rough start to life. When his owner Brittani Wright met him, he was balding, suffering from mange and missing his front teeth. But today, the rescue pup has a safe home and millions of fans on social media who can't stop singing his unofficial theme song.

"That's my good boy Rogie, he shake his little tail," the ditty goes. "He shake it for his mommy, that's my good boy Rogie. He shake his little body, he do it for his mommy. That's my good boy Rogie."

Wright made up the song about a month ago while sitting on her Marlton patio with Roger, a senior mixed breed who's about 13 or 14 years old. Though another one of her pets had gone viral last month — Gemma, a Texas rescue who only responds to an exaggerated Southern accent — Wright wasn't expecting her ode to her oldest dog to sweep social media. She posted it a few times on her Instagram and TikTok before heading into the South Carolina woods with her family for a summer vacation. When she ran into town and her cell service returned, she saw she had a hit on her hands.

About 6.6 million people had watched her last TikTok of the song, many of them leaving effusive comments about Roger. They were also singing his anthem in videos of their own. "Good boy Rogie" was, by social media metrics, charting.

"It's so funny, like college kids are out at the club, after the club singing it," Wright said. "It's hysterical. Cracks me up."

Roger joined Wright's family about 2 1/2 years ago. It wasn't a seamless transition. Rescued from a Texas kill shelter, he had clearly been abused and developed a host of behavioral problems, Wright said. He was "so fearful of humans," particularly her daughters, she recalled. Once, while she was singing to Roger, Wright got too close to his face and he bit her in the eye. She remembered crying in the hospital as the ER workers stitched her up, not out of pain but fear that she would lose him. Through trial, error and a Prozac prescription, she and her family figured out how to ease Roger into his new life.

"We just worked with him, and he knows he's safe here, so we don't have any problems with him now," she said. "So it just took time, but it was such a miracle that I'm the one that got him, because I think if that had happened to a different person, they would've either put him down or returned him to the shelter. You have to be understanding with these dogs, especially ones that come from serious abuse and neglect."

Nowadays, Roger enjoys hanging with his canine siblings Gemma, Phyllis, Riggs and Vivian. He comes with Wright to the grocery store and on family trips, occasionally making beds for himself in the bathtub with his favorite Eagles blanket. Thanks to his newfound internet fame, he's also now landing brand deals. Wright sported a Saquon Barkley jersey for their ad for Mrs. Meyer's.

Roger still has his triggers, which is why Wright has no plans for fan meet-and-greets. ("Everybody's going to have to love him from afar," she said.) But she hopes his story and song — now available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube — inspire more people to give older dogs a chance.

"Senior dogs really have so much to offer and live for," Wright said. "And if you just give them that safe space, and you're very understanding, they can be the absolute best thing you ever do. I hope more people take Roger's story and decide to adopt a senior. It is so heartbreaking when they pass, but it's so worth it for them."

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