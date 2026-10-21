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October 21, 2026

Free Halloween activities, petting zoo and live music coming to Atlantic City's O'Donnell Park

Stockton University's Oct. 24 Party in the Park will feature trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting and more than 50 vendors following a citywide cleanup.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Halloween
Community Day at Stockton Mark Melhorn/Stockton University

Pumpkin painting is just one of the many activities offered during the fifth annual Community Day Clean Up and Party in the Park in Atlantic City on Saturday, Oct. 24.

A free fall festival featuring trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, a petting zoo and live music is coming to Atlantic City's O'Donnell Park this Saturday, Oct. 24.

Stockton University will hold its fifth annual Community Day Cleanup and Party in the Park, bringing families, local businesses and community organizations together for an afternoon of activities near the university's Atlantic City campus.

The celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature more than 50 vendors and community organizations, food trucks, crafters, outdoor games and face painting. DJ Ahmed Khan and Stockton musicians will provide entertainment.

The festival follows a volunteer cleanup of streets and beaches across Atlantic City earlier in the day. Volunteers will work at locations throughout the city from 9 to 11:30 a.m., with check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m.

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Those who participate in the cleanup will receive a meal voucher redeemable at participating food trucks during the festival. Cleanup supplies will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves and wear closed-toe shoes.

The Party in the Park is free and open to the public, whether or not attendees participate in the cleanup. Complimentary parking will be available at Stockton's Hartford Avenue lot during event hours.

Those interested in volunteering can register through Stockton's Community Day website until Thursday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. Walk-up registration will also be available Saturday at cleanup locations.

The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 25.

Stockton Community Day Cleanup and Party in the Park

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
Festival time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cleanup: 9-11:30 a.m.; check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.
Location: O'Donnell Park, 3598 Captain John A. O'Donnell Parkway, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Admission: Free; open to the public
Activities: Trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, petting zoo, live music, food trucks, face painting and vendors
Parking: Free at Stockton's Hartford Avenue lot during event hours
Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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