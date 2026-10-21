Free Halloween activities, petting zoo and live music coming to Atlantic City's O'Donnell Park

A free fall festival featuring trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, a petting zoo and live music is coming to Atlantic City's O'Donnell Park this Saturday, Oct. 24.

Stockton University will hold its fifth annual Community Day Cleanup and Party in the Park, bringing families, local businesses and community organizations together for an afternoon of activities near the university's Atlantic City campus.

The celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature more than 50 vendors and community organizations, food trucks, crafters, outdoor games and face painting. DJ Ahmed Khan and Stockton musicians will provide entertainment.

The festival follows a volunteer cleanup of streets and beaches across Atlantic City earlier in the day. Volunteers will work at locations throughout the city from 9 to 11:30 a.m., with check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m.

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Those who participate in the cleanup will receive a meal voucher redeemable at participating food trucks during the festival. Cleanup supplies will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves and wear closed-toe shoes.

The Party in the Park is free and open to the public, whether or not attendees participate in the cleanup. Complimentary parking will be available at Stockton's Hartford Avenue lot during event hours.

Those interested in volunteering can register through Stockton's Community Day website until Thursday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. Walk-up registration will also be available Saturday at cleanup locations.

The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 25.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Festival time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cleanup: 9-11:30 a.m.; check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.

Location: O'Donnell Park, 3598 Captain John A. O'Donnell Parkway, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Admission: Free; open to the public

Activities: Trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, petting zoo, live music, food trucks, face painting and vendors

Parking: Free at Stockton's Hartford Avenue lot during event hours

Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 25



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