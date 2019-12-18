More Culture:

December 18, 2019

Stove & Tap ready to open new location in Malvern

The large, rustic restaurant has an in-house smoker, wood-fired oven and wood-fired grill

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Stove & Tap Malvern Courtesy of/Society Hill Films

Stove & Tap in Malvern, at 215 Lancaster Ave., serves American classics and upscale comfort food, as well as craft cocktails, beers, wine and boozy milkshakes.

Fans of the Stove & Tap in Lansdale, Montgomery County, will be excited to know that the second location on the Main Line is finally opening.

The new restaurant at 245 Lancaster Ave. in Malvern, Chester County, will open its doors at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19.

RELATED: Michael Schulson opens Via Locusta, a new Italian restaurant in Rittenhouse | Longwood Gardens has best garden holiday lights, according to USA Today poll | Save the date for Center City District Restaurant Week

Stove & Tap Malvern from Stove and Co. Restaurant Group, which also owns The Bercy in Ardmore and Al Pastor in Exton, has been a work-in-progress since August 2018. The restaurant was set to open earlier this year, but then a paving truck lost its brakes in the parking lot and rolled through the new location's front wall.

Like the Lansdale location, the new Stove & Tap is rustic, adorned with with plenty of wood and metal. And just like the original, there's a large taxidermy bear.

The menu is different, however. Some main staples and signature dishes are available, but there are plenty of new items, since the Malvern location has an in-house smoker, wood-fired oven and wood-fired grill.

To drink, guests can choose among craft cocktails, beer, wine and boozy milkshakes. Stove & Tap's "Tappy Hour," with $3-$6 specials, will run weekdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.

The space includes a main dining room that can seat 116, bar and lounge, and expansive outdoor patio.

Below are photos of the interior, as well as some of the menu items. Opening weekend hours are 4:30 to 10 p.m. Starting on Monday, Dec. 23, regular hours will begin. Stove & Tap will be open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Stove & Tap bearCourtesy of/Society Hill Films

Inside, there's a large taxidermy bear, just like at the Landsdale location.


Stove & Tap burgerCourtesy of/Society Hill Films

The All-American Burger at Stove & Tap Malvern has pickled onion, American cheese, bib lettuce and a special sauce.


Stove & Tap MalvernCourtesy of/Society Hill Films

The new Stove & Tap in Malvern is a sprawling 7,500-square-foot space.


Stove & Tap flatbreadCourtesy of/Casey Robinson

The brisket flatbread at Stove & Tap includes cheddar, parmesan, blue cheese, pickled red onion and horseradish.


Stove & Tap MalvernCourtesy of/Society Hill Films

Inside Stove & Tap, located at 215 Lancaster Ave. in Malvern.


Stove & Tap St Louis ribsCourtesy of/Stove & Tap

The St. Louis ribs come with apple slaw and fries.


Stove & Tap brisket dip sandwichCourtesy of/Society Hill Films

The brisket dip sandwich at Stove & Tap.


Stove & Tap octopusCourtesy of/Society Hill Films

The wood-fired octopus at Stove & Tap is a sharable plate.


Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Chester County Openings Malvern Main Line

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies' GM Matt Klentak seems open to making more moves this winter
klentak-girardi_121619_usat

Transportation

SEPTA plans Apple Pay, Google Pay rollout for mobile fares in 2020
Apple Pay SEPTA

Prevention

Weight loss may reduce breast cancer risk for post-menopausal women, study finds
Breast cancer risk lower weight loss

Sixers

Who could Sixers target now that NBA's December 15th trade day has passed?
jj-redick_121619_usat

Holiday

Longwood Gardens has best garden holiday lights, according to USA Today poll
Longwood Gardens best botanical garden holiday lights

Performances

Traditional Irish music to be performed at Museum of the American Revolution
Irish music at Museum of the American Revolution

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved