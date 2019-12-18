Stove & Tap ready to open new location in Malvern

Fans of the Stove & Tap in Lansdale, Montgomery County, will be excited to know that the second location on the Main Line is finally opening.

The new restaurant at 245 Lancaster Ave. in Malvern, Chester County, will open its doors at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Stove & Tap Malvern from Stove and Co. Restaurant Group, which also owns The Bercy in Ardmore and Al Pastor in Exton, has been a work-in-progress since August 2018. The restaurant was set to open earlier this year, but then a paving truck lost its brakes in the parking lot and rolled through the new location's front wall.

Like the Lansdale location, the new Stove & Tap is rustic, adorned with with plenty of wood and metal. And just like the original, there's a large taxidermy bear.

The menu is different, however. Some main staples and signature dishes are available, but there are plenty of new items, since the Malvern location has an in-house smoker, wood-fired oven and wood-fired grill.

To drink, guests can choose among craft cocktails, beer, wine and boozy milkshakes. Stove & Tap's "Tappy Hour," with $3-$6 specials, will run weekdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.

The space includes a main dining room that can seat 116, bar and lounge, and expansive outdoor patio.

Below are photos of the interior, as well as some of the menu items. Opening weekend hours are 4:30 to 10 p.m. Starting on Monday, Dec. 23, regular hours will begin. Stove & Tap will be open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Courtesy of/Society Hill Films Inside, there's a large taxidermy bear, just like at the Landsdale location.

Courtesy of/Society Hill Films The All-American Burger at Stove & Tap Malvern has pickled onion, American cheese, bib lettuce and a special sauce.

Courtesy of/Society Hill Films The new Stove & Tap in Malvern is a sprawling 7,500-square-foot space.

Courtesy of/Casey Robinson The brisket flatbread at Stove & Tap includes cheddar, parmesan, blue cheese, pickled red onion and horseradish.

Courtesy of/Society Hill Films Inside Stove & Tap, located at 215 Lancaster Ave. in Malvern.

Courtesy of/Stove & Tap The St. Louis ribs come with apple slaw and fries.

Courtesy of/Society Hill Films The brisket dip sandwich at Stove & Tap.

Courtesy of/Society Hill Films The wood-fired octopus at Stove & Tap is a sharable plate.

