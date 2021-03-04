More Sports:

March 04, 2021

Straight Shooters: Deep dive into WrestleMania 29 from MetLife Stadium

Nick Piccone
By Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor
Podcasts Wrestling
WrestleMania29-Straight-Shooters_030421 Nick Piccone/for PhillyVoice

I made it to MetLife Stadium on April 7, 2013, to see WrestleMania in person for the first time ever.

MetLife Stadium opened in 2010, and in the past 10 years has been the host of two WrestleManias and one Super Bowl, among many other sporting and entertainment events.

But on April 7, 2013, Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson made their way to the stadium to see their very first WrestleMania event live and in person. Now, we didn't know each other at that moment - Vaughn covered the event for the Inquirer and I attended as a fan in the nosebleeds. But even from there, everything looked spectacular.

The guys describe their respective journeys to the big dance, how they got there, what they thought of the event, how things have changed since then, and much, much more. WrestleMania is definitely a bucket list event and even though the pay-per-view wasn't exactly a memorable one, the pageantry of WrestleMania remains unmatched in the industry.

Before we dive deep into WrestleMania, we discuss Bobby Lashley finally winning the WWE Championship on Monday Night Raw, becoming only the third Black man ever to hold that title, a title in which the lineage can be traced back many, many decades. We also touch on the Randy Orton vs. rappers Twitter beef, Joey Ryan's wrestling show getting canceled, NXT moving to Tuesday nights, and some other odds and ends.

It's our March to WrestleMania series ... all month long!

You can listen to the entire episode below!

Join our Patreon! Only $2 to subscribe at patreon.com/shootersradio

MORE STRAIGHT SHOOTERS DEEP DIVES

WCW SuperBrawl VII | 'Beyond The Mat' wrestling doc | WWF St. Valentine's Day Massacre 1999 1999 WWF Royal Rumble | WCW Starrcade 1997 | Survivor Series 1997 | WWF's IYH Buried Alive | WCW's Halloween Havoc '98 | WCW's Halloween Havoc '97 | Clash of the Champions XXXV | Clash of the Champions I | 'No Holds Barred, The Movie'

You can subscribe to The Straight Shooters on the following platforms: Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpreakerSpotifyiHeartRadioRadio.comTuneIn Radio, PandoraPlayer FM and wherever else you get your podcasts!  

And you can now also become a Patron of The Straight Shooters! You can get exclusive content from Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/shootersradio

Nick Piccone

Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Podcasts Wrestling Philadelphia Brock Lesnar Undertaker Wrestlemania John Cena The Rock WWE MetLife Stadium Pro Wrestling Triple H CM Punk WrestleMania 29

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Grading the Sixers at the halfway point of the season
Joel_Embiid_Shake_Milton_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Prevention

Pennsylvania to establish COVID-19 vaccine sites for teachers, school staffers
Pennsylvania teachers COVID-19 vaccine

TV

Philly startup Simply Good Jars to be featured on Shark Tank's season premiere
Simply Good Jars

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
030321JayonBrown

Lawsuits

Comedian Chris D'Elia accused of soliciting child porn from 17-year-old girl
Chris D'Elia lawsuit

Shopping

Whole Foods 2021 Beauty Week includes big sale, $20 Beauty Bags
Whole Foods Beauty Bag 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - 126 s 16th st 2 f

FOR RENT! Renovated studio one half block from Rittenhouse Row! This studio boasts birch wood floors throughout, exposed brick walls, and a washer/dryer in unit! 340 sqft | $1,350/mo
Limited - 1420 locust st 24n

FOR SALE! 2 bed, 2 bath showcasing north and east sunrise city views with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows and a private terrace accessible from each room! 1,111 sqft | $389,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved