February 11, 2021

Straight Shooters: Deep dive into WWF St. Valentine's Day Massacre 1999

By Nick Piccone
Straight Shooters Wrestling
Get ready for a new edition of "The Straight Shooters," starring Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson.

The Memphis Pyramid hosted the first and only World Wrestling Federation pay-per-view titled St. Valentine's Day Massacre, which funnily enough, took place on February 14, 1999. There was no love in the air between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon, but there was Austin's championship shot on the line inside a steel cage and McMahon would've loved to take that away from him; he had some help in trying to accomplish this goal in the form of a BIG surprise.

He failed, though. This was the last WWF pay-per-view before WrestleMania XV, which would take place in the First Union Center here in Philadelphia (another show we'll dive deep into next month with a very special guest.)

Join Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson as the duo takes another deep dive into an Attitude Era pay-per-view. The undercard was not very good at this time, but the company was less than a year away from really boosting that. The main event scene carried these shows, especially the foursome of Austin, McMahon, Mick Foley, and The Rock. The undercard was borderline brutal with the Val Venis/Ken Shamrock/Ryan Shamrock storyline, a Hardcore Title match where 95% of it took place outside the arena, Mideon and Big Boss Man getting a pay-per-view match for some reason, and a lot more we dive deep in this episode!

You can listen to the entire episode below!

Nick Piccone
