TD Winter Festival will bring free Santa photos, tree lighting to Mount Laurel Dec. 4

Families looking for a free holiday outing in South Jersey can head to Mount Laurel on Friday, Dec. 4, for TD's Winter Festival, featuring photos with Santa, games and a Christmas tree lighting.

The celebration will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at TD's property at 4140 Church Road, with activities planned throughout the evening.

Children and families will have a chance to take photos with Santa at no charge. Games, prizes and holiday treats are also part of the event, giving attendees several activities to enjoy before the tree lighting.

The Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for around 7 p.m., about three hours after the festival begins. The event will continue until 8 p.m.

Admission is free, and no ticket purchase is required to attend.

Date: Friday, Dec. 4, 2026

Time: 4-8 p.m.

Tree lighting: Around 7 p.m.

Location: TD, 4140 Church Road, Mount Laurel, NJ

Admission: Free

Activities: Free photos with Santa, tree lighting, games, prizes and treats

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.