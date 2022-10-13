Trump supporters convicted of weapons charges for bringing guns near Pennsylvania Convention Center during 2020 vote count

Two men arrested in 2020 for driving a weapons-filled Hummer to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes were being counted during the 2020 presidential election, have been convicted.

On Wednesday, Antonio Lamotta and Joshua Macias, of Virginia, were convicted of weapons-related offenses but cleared of the rare election violations that were filed against them by prosecutors.



Common Pleas Court Judge Lucretia Clemons found the men guilty of two gun charges each, for carrying weapons in Philadelphia without proper permits, the Inquirer reported. Clemons acquitted Lamotta and Macias of counts including election interference and hindering performance of duty, which were brought about because the men had told FBI agents they came to Philadelphia to ensure votes were counted properly.

During the trial, prosecutors discussed text messages sent by Lamotta and Macias to each other and others, imploring them to visit states with close or contested vote counts to "poll watch," and take action in an election former president Donald Trump had falsely alleged was stolen. The men exchanged text messages about bringing guns on their trip to Philly the day before their trip, prosecutors said. Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Palmer argued the men wanted to take matters into their own hands.

Lamotta's and Macias' attorneys — William J. Brennan, Alan Tauber, and Lauren Wimmer — argued that although they may have lacked proper permits to carry their firearms in the city, they were licensed Virginia gun owners who did not threaten city election officials or attempt to interfere with vote counting.



Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2020, as votes were being tabulated for the presidential election, police in Norfolk, VA, warned Philadelphia police that a group of armed individuals were traveling to the city in a silver Hummer. Later that night, officers spotted the vehicle, decorated with QAnon stickers, along with Lamotta and Macias who appeared to be armed. A vehicle search yielded an AR-style rifle and approximately 160 rounds of ammunition.

Lamotta and Macias were arrested that night on the street by the Convention Center. Prosecutors first charged them with weapons-related offenses, before adding a set of infrequently-used election interference charges in 2021.



As the case neared trial, prosecutors repeatedly asked to revoke the men's bail. District Attorney Larry Krasner described the Nov. 5, 2020, incident as a potential mass shooting situation that was only averted by swift law enforcement action.

In August 2022, Lamotta was also charged with four misdemeanors tied to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Just months after the Nov. 5 incident, he forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol while a joint session of Congress was being held to certify Joe Biden as the election's winner, according to an affidavit filed by the FBI.

Macias, who founded the Veterans for Trump group which Lamotta also belongs to, met with leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in an undisclosed parking garage the night before the Capitol riot, according to a video released by U.S. prosecutors and defense attorneys for longtime Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio. Macias has not been charged in relation to the Jan. 6 riot.

Sentencing for the pair is scheduled for December.

