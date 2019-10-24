More News:

October 24, 2019

Utz acquires Pennsylvania snack food competitor Snyder's of Berlin

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Snacks
Utz Snyders Utz Snacks/Facebook

Pennsylvania snack giant Utz has acquired competitor Snyder's of Berlin, whose plant in Somerset County employs 320 people. Snyder's of Berlin was one of several brands divested by Chicago-based Conagra.

Pennsylvania-based snack producer Utz has acquired competitor Snyder's of Berlin, allowing the company to gain a bigger market share in the western part of the state.

Utz, based in Hanover, York County, acquired Snyder's of Berlin from Chicago-based Conagra, which had acquired the company last year, according to Pittsburgh's Tribune-Review.

The Snyder plant in Berlin, Somerset County, employs about 320 people, but the facility's future was not immediately clear. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Snyder's dates back nearly a century and originally began manufacturing kettle chips in Hanover. In the 1940's, the brand split into two companies when the Berlin plant was opened outside Pittsburgh.

Synder's of Hanover, best known for its German-style pretzels, remains in its original location and is owned by Snyder's Lance Inc., a subsidiary of Campbell Soup Co.. In 2010, Utz and Snyder's of Hanover attempted to merge, but the deal was blocked by the Federal Trade Commission.

Utz is produces chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn, tortilla, chips, onion rings and pork rinds at 11 different plants across six states. Its products are sold in the United States and internationally, and it remains the largest family-owned, independent and privately held snack business in the country.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Snacks Pennsylvania Utz Chips Pretzels

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies reportedly set to hire Joe Girardi as next manager
Joe Girardi Phillies manager odds

Politics

Mayor Jim Kenney just endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president
1023_Jim Kenney

Prevention

Does poor dental hygiene impact your heart health?
oral hygiene heart

Sixers

Sixers show they can finally win games without overextending Joel Embiid
8_Joel_Embiid_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

El Techo on top of the Philly Pod hotel offers rooftop dining year-round
El Techo

Movies

Where to watch 'The Irishman' in theaters this November
The Irishman where to watch in theaters

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved