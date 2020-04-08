Wawa donates 53-foot refrigerated truck to New Jersey for use as temporary morgue

As New Jersey battles one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks, Wawa has stepped in to donate a refrigerated truck that will serve as a temporary morgue in North Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the Pennsylvania-based company, which has dozens of locations in New Jersey, sent the truck to Bergen County, one of the hardest-hit counties in the United States.

As of Wednesday afternoon, New Jersey has 47,437 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,504 deaths due to COVID-19, both the second-most of any state across the country.