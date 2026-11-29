For the gambling degenerates, here are the rest of my Week 12 NFL picks. The team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

Giants (-5.5) at Colts: Despite their 6-3-1 record and their huge win over the Jaguars last weekend, I remain steadfast that this Giants team isn't very good, and I looked forward to picking against them this week while they were being overrated.

But I just can't do that with this horrid Colts team. The Giants are going to be 7-3-1. Even their biggest homer fans couldn't have reasonably predicted that before the season began.

Falcons at Vikings (-7): The Falcons are terrible and the Vikings are overrated. Again, here are two more teams I'd like to pick against, but unfortunately they're playing each other.

Ravens at Texans (-6.5): The Texans are among the most disappointing teams this season, but they're still better than the Ravens, who currently have the longest losing streak in the NFL at six games.

Saints at Bengals (-10): The Saints are not a good football team, and the Bengals are going to be sufficiently focused after a loss to the Commanders, so give me the Bengals to win. However, the Saints have also played in close games all season, so getting 10 points feels like a nice bargain.

Jets (-6) at Dolphins: This is an enormous game for positioning in the 2027 draft. Kyle McCord is starting at quarterback for the Dolphins. I saw him play in Eagles training camp, and, well, give me the Jets.

Titans at Jaguars (-13.5): The Jaguars swept the Titans in 2024 and 2025, and coming soon, 2026. The Jags have outscored the Titans 106-33 in their last three games.

Patriots (-3.5) at Chargers: The Patriots have gotten blown out in their last two games, they're starting Tommy DeVito, and A.J. Brown is on IR again. Meanwhile, the Chargers are starting DJ Uiagalelei with Justin Herbert sitting out with a concussion. So, I dunno, tossup here, I suppose. What the hell, give me the Chargers.

Commanders (-6.5) at Cardinals: The Commanders are poorly coached and their front office stinks, but Jayden Daniels is quietly having a nice bounce-back season.

Seahawks (-1.5) at 49ers: Rams-Packers, Bears-Lions, and Chiefs-Bills were all scheduled on or around Thanksgiving, so this is a rare good matchup on Sunday.

The Seahawks are favored because Brock Purdy is out, and Mac Jones will start. But, I kinda like a Mac Jones in this system. The Niners have been the best team in the NFC this season, and I think that'll continue despite the absence of Purdy.

Raiders at Browns (-6): I was chatting with another Eagles beat writer on Thanksgiving, and we were guessing on where Jalen Hurts might go if he were to be traded this offseason. (Let's not go crazy over this scenario, please. It was just a harmless conversation over some Cowboys mac and cheese. Please don't aggregate this, thank you in advance.)

Anyway, he said the Steelers. I said the Browns.

Panthers at Buccaneers (-2.5): The Panthers have a chance to put the NFC South on lock with a win. But what fun would an NFC South race be without some team winning with an 8-9 record. I like the NFL script writers here, i.e. a Bucs win.