Eight things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Oct. 12-14

If you're looking for something fun and exciting to do this weekend, we have some ideas. Eight great ideas, actually.

This weekend, Cherry Street Pier is opening, as well as the Franklin Institute's new Vikings exhibit. Plus, there's a cheesesteak festival, as well as a music and beer festival by the river.

View the full list of weekend highlights below.

James Abbott/Delaware River Waterfront Corporation Cherry Street Pier from Columbus Blvd.

renovated waterfront warehouse officially opens Friday.

TheThe mixed-use space includes artist studios, art exhibitions and installations, a market space, an outdoor garden and food and drink vendors.

On Saturday, the Festival for the People begins at the pier, with special art installations and events.

This weekend, be one of the first to check out the space and grab a bite or a beer while there.

With cooler temperatures, it's finally going to feel like fall this weekend, so why not hang out in what can best be described as a whimsical, urban apple orchard?



Friday, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s seventh annual PHeaSt will take place at the PHS Pop-Up Garden in University City.

There's going to be good food, fancy cocktails and live music at this evening garden party.

At Penn Treaty Park by the Delaware River on Saturday there will be a fall festival that's both family-friendly and pet-friendly.

Expect live music, art vendors, food trucks, local brews and family activities, like face painting and yoga.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Michael Rodriguez gives a blacksmithing demonstration outside the Franklin Institute as part of the press preview of the exhibit, Vikings: Beyond the Legend.

The new exhibit, with 600 artifacts and a massive Viking warship, opens on Saturday.

Those who visit on opening day – between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. – will be treated to the Franklin Institute's "Viking Fest," with Viking reenactors, a blacksmith showing off his techniques, a live musical performance, leather-making demonstrations and family-friendly activities.

On Saturday, the city's best cheesesteaks (and hoagies and roast pork sandwiches) will be gathered together in one place...and you can spend the day sampling them all.

This Sunday, head to Philadelphia Distilling in Fishtown for a unique shindig.

Enjoy complimentary food by guest chef Scott Schroeder from Hungry Pigeon and let the bartenders make you a creative cocktail, then settle in to watch a glass blowing demo or learn how to turn a gin bottle into a terrarium.

Remember back in August there was supposed to be a big dill pickle festival in Philly? Well, due to weather it was pushed back. Sunday, it will finally happen!

It's taking place at The Schmidt's Commons in Northern Liberties and tickets are a must.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Time to go for a run.

The Ghost Race starts Friday, but you can run the virtual 8K any time between then and Sunday, Oct. 21. When you choose to run the 8K is totally up to you.

This race is great because unlike standard road races, there's no crack-of-dawn start time or overcrowded corrals. Oh, and it's free!

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.