5 thoughts about the Phillies: Aaron Nola's start, Alec Bohm's bomb and making history

It feels sort of unexpected, that the Phillies are not only alive, but have some momentum with the third and final game of the NL Wild Card Series in Atlanta set for Thursday night.

Just one win, and the Phillies can hop on a flight to Los Angeles to try and get revenge against the Dodgers for last season's NLDS failure.

Before Game 3's first pitch, we have a few Phillies' thoughts we'd like to share:

The vet gets the start

How are we feeling about Aaron Nola — named Game 3's starter earlier Thursday morning? In his 15 starts prior to last Saturday's bizarre three run first inning and out for the Phillies' veteran, Nola boasted a pretty solid 3.12 ERA which is more in line with the Nola who got a monster free agent contract a few offseasons ago.

He's also got some postseason pedigree. He's started 11 playoff games over the last five Octobers, and his two worst starts actually came during the World Series run in 2022. In six starts since 2023, he has a 3.00 ERA and 3-2 record. Is he better than Zack Wheeler pitching on three days rest for the first time ever? The Phils coaching staff made their choice and it's a reasonable one, if nothing else.

By bye Bohm?

If Alec Bohm is parting ways with the Phillies in a few weeks — his contract is set to expire and the Phillies are likely to let him walk and give top prospect Aidan Miller the chance to start the season at third (or second) in 2027 — he gave Phillies fans a spectacular parting gift.

ALEC BOHM GO-AHEAD HOMER



PHILLIES LEAD IN THE 10TH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/S4wFOFyDq1 — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2026

That at bat could have been his last with the Phillies. I think he'll be remembered fondly by fans down the line. He was frustrating (particularly manning third base), and as a first round pick he never really lived up to the potential. But he was a key contributor in each of the Phillies' playoff runs and he might find a home as a permanent first baseman somewhere.

Night moves

By virtue of all three other Wild Card series' wrapping up (more on that in a second), the Phillies have Thursday all to themselves and have moved from a 2 p.m. start to prime time (at 8:15 on NBC).

The Phillies are no strangers to primetime playoff starts — they've had a ton of them over the last half decade. They also play better at night. Their win percentage under the lights (55.5%, 61-49) is better than during the afternoon (51%, 26-25). With some extra time for their pitchers to rest and prepare, this is probably a net positive move for the Phillies.

Bucking a trend

As we just mentioned, the other three series' ended with a 2-0 sweep. Since the league switched to the three-game Wild Card first round format, teams who win Game 1 are now 24-3. The Phillies have a chance to be the fourth.

Philadelphia also has the chance to be the first team in franchise history to win a playoff series (albeit a short one) after losing a Game 1. They are 0-9 historically when they start a series off with a loss.

Braves opener

Another mark, probably, in the Phillies' advantage column is that they're going up against a Braves team unprepared to send a third starter out there. Lefty reliever Ray Kerr — with an impressive 1.77 ERA this season — is going to start the game, likely to face the lefty-heavy front of the Phillies order (Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber). Perhaps the Phillies should consider splitting these hitters up and having Schwarber bat lead off, with Trea Turner second and Harper third?

After Kerr, it's expected the Braves will go to righty starter Grant Holmes, who has a 3.44 ERA this season. Holmes faced the Phillies four times during the regular season and the Phils' hitters will all have recent recollections of facing him.

The Phillies will see how far they can get behind Nola, but it'll be interesting to see who's the next man in. Will it be Jesús Luzardo who pitched in Game 1? Will they ultimately call on Wheeler (or optimistically save him for an NLDS Game 1)? Can Andrew Painter throw on back-to-back days?

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