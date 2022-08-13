Bernie Sanders to hold pro-union rally in Philadelphia

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in support of the labor movement on Independence Mall next weekend.



He will be joined by two union presidents – Sean O'Brien of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and Sara Nelson of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

"Workers in this country are organizing against outrageous levels of corporate greed," the senator tweeted on Friday.

"We will only succeed by standing together." The rally will happen at 4 p.m. in front of the Independence Visitor Center at 599 Market St.

To promote the event, Sanders put out a flyer based on the logo for Rita's Italian Ice, a company based in Bensalem.

"We must say to the billionaire class: You can't have it all," Sanders tweeted on Saturday.

"They will argue. They will insist that we can't do better, that we can't have the same basic rights as citizens of other countries. It's time to ask them, and ourselves, a simple but very important question: Why not?"

While many on Twitter were excited about the rally, there were others who pointed out that Sanders is a millionaire himself.