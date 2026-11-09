Hundreds boycotted Jewish-owned restaurants in Rittenhouse — and were met by hundreds of counter-protesters

Hundreds of people gathered in Rittenhouse Square on Sunday for a boycott — and counterprotest — of six businesses owned by Jewish restauranteurs.

The boycott was organized by Philly Bike On Your Left, a cycling club that describes itself as anti-fascist and anti-Zionist and seeks justice for Palestinians. The group brought out about 300 people, including 200 on bikes, police said. Many of the restaurant owners have expressed their support for Israel or made donations for relief since the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

MORE: Philly bike protest targeting 'Zionist establishments' draws rebuke from city and state leaders

The boycott drew widespread rebuke from political leaders, including Gov. Josh Shapiro and Mayor Cherelle Parker, in the days preceding it. The nonprofit JewBelong sponsored 14 billboards encouraging people to "boycott the boycott ride." The boycott also was criticized for taking place the day before the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi riots that destroyed Jewish-owned businesses in Germany and other countries in 1938.

About 200 counter-protesters gathered to support the businesses being boycotted on Sunday, police said.

Several verbal altercations broke out between the boycotters and the counter-protesters, NBC reported, and the six restaurants that were targeted by the boycott had long lines of customers. Several protesters reportedly held a banner reading "Boycott CookNSolo" alongside a Palestinian flag, and a group of counter-protesters walked in front of them holding an Israeli flag.

CookNSolo is the restaurant group co-owned by Israeli-American chef Michael Solomonov. He owns three of the restaurants targeted Sunday by the boycott — K'Far Cafe, Dizengoff and Goldie. The others were Schlesinger's Deli, Mac Mart and Huda.

Mac Mart owner Marti Lieberman made an Instagram video to thank supporters, saying she had "no words" to express how she felt about those who patronized her business Sunday.

Daniella Heminghaus/USA Today Network via Reuters Connect Protesters boycotting Jewish-owned businesses and counter-protesters march through Center City on Sunday.

Officers were present throughout Center City to keep the groups separated, police said.

Three people were arrested, police said. An adult woman was arrested for assault, an adult male was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and a 17-year-old was arrested for assaulting a police officer. Two officers suffered minor injuries that did not require medical treatment. A counter-protester also reported an assault from an unknown person.

Shapiro thanked law enforcement officers for ensuring safety on Sunday.

"In the midst of blatant antisemitic targeting of Jewish-owned restaurants on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the City of Brotherly Love showed up to support our neighborhood businesses and prove once again that hate has no place in our Commonwealth," Shapiro wrote on X.

Daniella Heminghaus/USA Today Network via Reuters Connect Police attempt to separate the group boycotting six Jewish-owned restaurants in Rittenhouse from the pro-Israel counter-protesters on Sunday.

On Saturday, the boycott organizers posted a statement on Instagram, saying that their bike ride had been "grossly misrepresented" and that "any suggestions about the timing of our ride are simply false." The statement said riders had received death threats and been "doxxed online."

"We're a non-violent social cycling page grounded in shared values," Philly Bike On Your Left wrote. "We stand firmly against racism and oppression of all forms, including fascism, antisemitism, islamophobia and colonialism.



"There are business owners in our community who have raised funds for the Israeli military, hosted Israeli soldiers, were praised by Benjamin Netanyahu, or expressed support for Israel. How we spend our money is a reflection of our values. Political boycotts are a tool that ordinary people have used for hundreds of years, from the Montgomery Bus Boycott to boycotts of Amazon. We firmly stand with indigenous Palestinians in their support for freedom and justice. Let us be clear: the reason we are calling for a boycott of these businesses is because of their support for Israel."

The boycott concluded at 1:15 p.m. and the heightened police presence disband around 3 p.m., police said. No property damages were reported.

Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Israel responded with a military offensive that has killed 74,000 Palestinians in Gaza in the three years since.