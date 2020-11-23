More Culture:

November 23, 2020

Bryce Harper, wife Kayla welcome second child, Brooklyn Elizabeth

The couple now has both a daughter and a son

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Babies Bryce Harper
bryce kayla harper daughter.jpg Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

The Harpers announced this past June that the couple was expecting their second child, a daughter, in late 2020.

Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla made a huge offseason addition to their family on Sunday when the couple officially welcomed their second child to the world, a daughter named Brooklyn Elizabeth.

MORE: Former Phillie Jimmy Rollins shares hilarious story about Joe Biden owning his bobblehead

The Phillies right fielder and his wife each took to social media over the weekend to announce the big news.

The Harpers received congratulations on social media from many, including the Phillies themselves, catcher J.T. Realmuto’s wife Lexi, former Phillie Howie Kendrick, and Philly-native ESPN anchor Kevin Neghandi. 


The Harpers announced this past June that the couple was expecting their second child, a daughter, in late 2020. Bryce also shared his excitement to become a “girl dad.”

Krew Aaron, the Harper’s son and first child, was born in August 2019 at 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured at 19 inches long.

Bryce and Kayla both hail from Nevada and were high school sweethearts. The couple was married in December 2016. 

While Harper’s offseason has already been a success, the 28-year-old is now hoping his other wish, the Phillies keeping the aforementioned Realmuto in free agency, comes true this winter before the 2021 MLB season.

During the shortened 60-game 2020 season, Harper hit .268 with 13 home runs and 33 RBIs for the Phillies. He led the majors in walks with 49 during his second season in Philly.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Babies Bryce Harper Philadelphia Kevin Negandhi Phillies Howie Kendrick J.T. Realmuto MLB Baseball

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Browns game
112220CarsonWentz

Development

Penn plans stunning West Philly lab for energy science and technology
Penn Energy One

Illness

Take it from an expert: Dr. Tony Fauci’s hierarchy of safety during COVID-19
Dr. Fauci COVID-19 Vaccine

Eagles

There's no hope for these Eagles, they are who they are
Eagles-Browns-Carson-Wentz_112020_USAT

Streaming

Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Christmas specials to air on PBS after outcry over exclusive AppleTV+ deal
charlie brown thanksgiving pbs

Holiday

Tree lighting ceremony, Deck the Hall light show at City Hall reimagined for 2020
Holiday tree Philadelphia City Hall

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved