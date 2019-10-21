Can changes in the weather cause headaches and pain?

Do you often experience headaches and pain when a storm is brewing? You are not alone.

While there has not been research proving a definite link between barometric pressure and headaches, one 2017 study did find a relationship between changes in barometric pressure and how intensely a person feels migraine pain.

Barometric pressure is the measure of air pressure in the atmosphere. When the weather changes that means there is usually also a change in barometric pressure – good weather is associated with high pressure and bad weather is linked to low pressure systems.

Other common weather-related triggers are bright sunlight, extreme heat or cold, high humidity or dry air.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “for some people, weather changes may cause imbalance in brain chemicals, including serotonin, which can prompt a migraine.”

Other times, you may already be suffering from a migraine when a rise or drop in barometric pressure makes it worse.

Medical News Today reports that barometric pressure can also cause other related migraine pain like numbness in the face and neck, abdominal pain and vomiting, and sensitivity to light, sounds and smells.

While unfortunately you can’t control the weather or the barometric pressure, according to information published by the Mayo Clinic and Medical News Today, there are things you can do to manage the pain better:

• Keep a record of when the headaches and pain occur, how long they lasts and possible causes so you can try to identify what is triggering the symptoms • Try to stay indoors when you know that the weather is going to trigger a headache or migraine pain. • Take pain medication as soon as you start to notice symptoms building. • Healthy living can also lessen symptoms so your diet, exercise regimen and sleep routine all matter. • Monitor your stress levels and rest when you need to.

If your headaches or migraines are severe and affecting your daily life, get evaluated by your primary doctor. He or she may prescribe medications to lessen your symptoms.