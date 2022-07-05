More Health:

July 05, 2022

Most Americans have poor cardiometabolic health – here's what they can do to change that

Eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly and adopting better sleep habits can make a big difference, scientists say

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Heart Health
Cardiometabolic health Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

The number of U.S. adults with healthy weights and blood sugar continues to decline at a fast pace. Less than 7% of Americans have good cardiometabolic health, a new study finds.

The medical community has been concerned about Americans' cardiometabolic health for years, but the crisis appears to be getting worse.

Less than 7% of U.S. adults are in good cardiometabolic health, a new study suggests. But what exactly does cardiometabolic health refer to? And how can people improve their own health? 

What is cardiometabolic health? 

Cardiometabolic health is a spectrum of conditions and risk factors that often occur together and are a significant cause of cardiovascular disease. They include metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol and blood pressure.

Each of these factors can increase the risk of heart disease. Diabetes, in particular, more than doubles the risk of cardiovascular disease. But when combined, they increase the risk of experiencing an early heart attack, stroke or peripheral vascular disease, according to the Cleveland Clinic

A lack of physical activity is also a significant contributor to poor cardiometabolic health, the researchers found. Americans are not only not exercising as much, but they also are living more sedentary lives.

"While we know that cardiometabolic health among Americans is a significant problem, we were surprised by the magnitude of the crisis," researcher Meghan O’Hearn, a doctoral candidate at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, told U.S. News & World Report. "The lack of good health and well-being across the board is truly devastating and has only been getting worse."

A worsening situation 

The number of U.S. adults with healthy weights and blood sugar continues to decline at a fast pace, researchers found. The study included 55,000 adults who answered a national health and nutrition survey between 1999 and 2018. 

In 1999, 1 in 3 adults were at a normal weight, but that had dipped to 1 in 4 by 2018. And the number of adults living without prediabetes or diabetes dropped from 6 in 10 to less than 4 in 10. (People with prediabetes have blood sugar levels that are elevated but not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis.)

The researchers also found that cardiometabolic health varied by sex, race, ethnicity and education. Adults with less education, and those who were Hispanic or Black, were less likely to have good cardiometabolic health.

This suggests that social determinants of health, such as food and nutrition security, economic stability and structural racism, may be contributing factors, the researchers noted. They called for better access to healthy foods and more education on how to achieve a healthier diet.

In an editorial accompanying the study, cardiologists Drs. Thomas E. Kottke, Ajay K. Gupta and Randal J. Thomas wrote that the worsening cardiometabolic health of Americans should not be a surprise considering the predominance of unhealthy lifestyle behaviors. They include diets high in saturated fat, sugar, salt and calories; little to no physical activity; high alcohol consumptions; poor sleep habits and too much screen time. 

To encourage healthy behavioral changes on the individual level, there needs to be more support on the community level, they wrote. This includes alliances with hospitals and schools to promote healthier eating and to ensure that students have enough opportunities for physical activity throughout the day. Alliances with city planning, transportation and parks and recreation also can increase opportunities for physical activity.

How to improve cardiometabolic health

There are steps people can take to improve their cardiometabolic health

To start, eat a diet mostly comprised of whole, unprocessed vegetables, some lean meats and fish, whole grains, nuts and seeds, legumes, dairy, and extra virgin oil, spices and herbs for seasoning. Fish, green leafy vegetables, onions, tomatoes, blueberries, yogurt and oats are particularly good for cardiometabolic health. Also, keep alcoholic consumption to an occasional treat.

Finding more ways to move throughout the day is also important. Researchers emphasize that it is not enough to go to the gym a couple times a week. People need to be moving throughout the day, every day. 

Some people have found that using standing desks at work or holding "walking" meetings can help decrease sedentary time. So can limiting screen time at home.

Better stress management and getting a good night's sleep every night also can optimize cardiometabolic profile, scientists say.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Heart Health Philadelphia Healthy Eating Research Diabetes Exercise Cardiovascular Studies Obesity Metabolic Disease Fitness Adult Health Diet

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Young woman waving Pride flag

Removing barriers to recovery from addiction for the LGBTQIA+ community
Purchased - Grandmother and granddaughter laughing and embracing at home

Seven ways to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and other dementia

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Two police officers shot, injured during July Fourth fireworks on Ben Franklin Parkway
Philly Fireworks Shooting

Travel

Experience a midweek adventure in Happy Valley, PA
Limited - Sunset Hike in Happy Valley

Health News

Multi-state listeria outbreak includes cases in Pennsylvania, New Jersey
Listeria outbreak

Eagles

10 reasons the Eagles could be Super Bowl contenders this season
Jalen_Hurts_Lane_Johnson_celebrate_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese78.jpg

Food & Drink

Lokal Artisan Foods and Cloud Cups team up to create new gelato for National Ice Cream Month
French Toast Bites

Festivals

Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival returns for 28th year after pandemic hiatus
Haddonfield

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved