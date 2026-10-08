DJ Pauly D to meet fans at Old Bridge ShopRite on Friday

DJ Pauly D is heading to a ShopRite in Old Bridge this week.

The “Jersey Shore” star will appear Friday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the ShopRite of Old Bridge, 600 Schulmeister Road. It’s a bit of a haul, but Pauly D fans have certainly endured worse for a photo op.

There’s one catch, though: fans have to buy a box of Sugar Factory at Home Protein Sliders or Rainbow Sliders before getting in line. The first 200 people who make the purchase can get in line for a chance to meet him.

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The appearance is tied to his new role as a brand ambassador for Sugar Factory at Home, which is launching the frozen slider products.

Pauly D, whose real name is Paul DelVecchio, became one of the breakout stars of MTV’s “Jersey Shore” and has remained part of the franchise while touring as a DJ.

Date: Friday, Oct. 9

Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: ShopRite of Old Bridge, 600 Schulmeister Road, Old Bridge, NJ 08857

How to participate: Buy a box of Sugar Factory at Home Protein Sliders or Rainbow Sliders; the first 200 purchasers can get in line for a chance to meet Pauly D

Cost: No separate admission listed

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