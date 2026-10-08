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October 08, 2026

DJ Pauly D to meet fans at Old Bridge ShopRite on Friday

The ‘Jersey Shore’ star will appear from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., but fans will need to buy a box of frozen sliders before getting in line.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Meet and Greet Celebrities
DJ Pauly D smiling Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

DJ Pauly D will meet fans at the ShopRite of Old Bridge on Oct. 9. The first 200 customers who purchase Sugar Factory sliders can get in line for the meet-and-greet. The "Jersey Shore" star is pictured preparing to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Miami Marlins game against the Atlanta Braves in August 2018.

DJ Pauly D is heading to a ShopRite in Old Bridge this week.

The “Jersey Shore” star will appear Friday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the ShopRite of Old Bridge, 600 Schulmeister Road. It’s a bit of a haul, but Pauly D fans have certainly endured worse for a photo op.

There’s one catch, though: fans have to buy a box of Sugar Factory at Home Protein Sliders or Rainbow Sliders before getting in line. The first 200 people who make the purchase can get in line for a chance to meet him.

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The appearance is tied to his new role as a brand ambassador for Sugar Factory at Home, which is launching the frozen slider products.

Pauly D, whose real name is Paul DelVecchio, became one of the breakout stars of MTV’s “Jersey Shore” and has remained part of the franchise while touring as a DJ.

DJ Pauly D meet-and-greet

Date: Friday, Oct. 9
Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: ShopRite of Old Bridge, 600 Schulmeister Road, Old Bridge, NJ 08857
How to participate: Buy a box of Sugar Factory at Home Protein Sliders or Rainbow Sliders; the first 200 purchasers can get in line for a chance to meet Pauly D
Cost: No separate admission listed

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