Eagles activate Landon Dickerson, others from injured reserve

The Eagles are getting some reinforcements ahead of their Week 7 Monday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, as they are activating LG Landon Dickerson, TE Eli Stowers, and TE Grant Calcaterra from injured reserve.

LG Landon Dickerson

Dickerson suffered a bone bruise in his knee at the end of the summer, and tried to play through it Week 1 against the Washington Commanders. He had his worst performance as a pro in that game, and was quickly thereafter placed on injured reserve. A lot of juggling along the offensive line has ensued.

Week LT LG C RG RT 1 Jordan Mailata Landon Dickerson Cam Jurgens Tyler Steen Lane Johnson 2 Jordan Mailata Cam Jurgens Drew Kendall Tyler Steen Lane Johnson 3 Jordan Mailata Cam Jurgens Drew Kendall Tyler Steen Lane Johnson 4 Jordan Mailata Cam Jurgens Drew Kendall Tyler Steen Markel Bell 5 Jordan Mailata Willie Lampkin Jake Majors Tyler Steen Markel Bell 6 Jordan Mailata Willie Lampkin Jake Majors Tyler Steen Markel Bell



Dickerson remained on the injury list this week, with his original knee injury plus a pectoral injury that he accumulated during the week. That is obviously not serious enough to keep him on IR. He will likely start at his usual LG spot Monday night against the Cowboys, with Willie Lampkin likely heading back to the bench.

TE Eli Stowers

The Eagles selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 draft because of his athletic traits, but he did not have a good rookie training camp, and was not yet ready to play when the season began. He was listed as questionable on the Eagles' injury report with a hamstring injury heading into Week 1, but was moved to IR.

Stowers isn't likely to play much until the season is completely unsalvageable, but at that point it will make sense to get him some game experience for future benefits.

TE Grant Calcaterra

Calcaterra is now in his fifth season with the Eagles. During the 2025 season, it was maddening that the Eagles kept putting him on the field to be a blocking tight end, when that is simply not his game. To be determined if that's how he'll be used again under a new offensive coordinator. My guess: That is likely how he will be used again. Although Calcaterra has fallen out of favor with the fan base, he hasn't with the team, who brought him back on a one-year deal this season.

Zach Ertz won't dress

Ertz remains on the practice squad, and he'll watch as guys like Johnny Mundt, Stowers, and Calcaterra dress for a must win game while he watches from the sideline (or maybe not even).

Gameday callups

The Eagles also called up EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby and RB Elijah Mitchell for this matchup, given their injury issues on the edge and at running back.

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