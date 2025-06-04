Nolan Smith is carrying the torch for the Eagles at EDGE, but won't fill Brandon Graham's shoes

Nolan Smith is carrying the torch now, but the shoes, he knows he can't fill those. Not Brandon Graham's.

"I would never do that," the Eagles' succeeding edge rusher told the media during OTAs at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday. "BG's, like, too great of Philly, and the more I go on in Philly, the more that he does, you just can't do that. I can just try my best to imitate that, and just bring that juice and bring that energy every day like he does."

But at the end of the day, he needs to be himself. It's what Graham told him to be coming into the NFL as a rookie two years ago, and what the Eagles are going to be banking on as a bigger part of their defensive front this coming season.

Because they won the Super Bowl last year with Graham returning from a torn triceps to retire on top, and with Smith finding his stride in between while the longtime veteran was recovering to help them get there.

But if they're going to do it again, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's group is going to need the 24-year-old to be leading the charge and wreaking havoc off the edge.

"The next step in my games is, personally, just to be that pass rusher," Smith said. "Be that pass rusher, keep rushing, but also be the ultimate player.

"I talked to Coach Vic, and he always told me, 'Play the game the right way,' and I always tell myself that: 'Play the game the right way,' because I gottta crush the run in order to rush the passer. So when you play the game the right way, don't chase sacks, and don't do none of that – be a football player, truly – everything else will take care of itself."

It all started to last season.

Bill Streicher/Imagn Images Eagles pass rushers Nolan Smith (3) and Jordan Davis (90) wrap up Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels during the NFC Championship Game.

Smith, in his sophomore year, progressed into a 10-game starter and racked up a much-improved 6.5 sacks over his rookie campaign, when he only had one and didn't play much at all.

His skill set was dramatically faster and smarter, too, when barreling off the line. He wasn't getting pushed around by opposing tackles like he was in Year 1. Instead, he was increasingly blazing his way around them, which carried through into the playoffs, when he collected four more sacks, and then to the Super Bowl pummeling of Kansas City, when he was able to get to Patrick Mahomes for two QB hits.

Of course, it helped to have Jalen Carter drawing all the attention on the inside, Josh Sweat cashing in with his final game as an Eagle, and third-round find Jalyx Hunt breaking out at the other EDGE all at the same time.

Smith's part, though, was just as crucial in that front being as fearsome as it was, and will be even more so now that himself, Carter, Hunt, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo will be the immediate ones to carry it forward, with all of them being 25 or younger.

Graham's retired now, even though Smith still said he's there for advice. The Super Bowl is over, and the page is turned, Smith added, calling back to his Georgia days under head coach Kirby Smart.

The future is now.

"I know everybody's excited for the rings and all of that," Smith said. "I've been turning the page, especially after the parade. I got back to doing what I was doing because I knew I had to rehab and gotta be stronger.

"I said last year, I want to be bulletproof, and that's what I got after every year. Trying to be bulletproof, build my armor going into this year."

It has to be his own armor, though, because he can carry the torch, but can't fill the shoes. He has to be himself.

A cost happily paid

Smith tore his triceps in the Super Bowl, but played through, and went into the offseason needing to rehab after surgery.

Graham did, too, again, but that was his final game. Smith has many more to go.

He said Tuesday that he's been progressing well, that he feels great, and that the trade-off, well, it was worth it.

"I'm in a great spot," Smith said. "I feel great, I'm still using my arms, still pressing, hopefully, I'll be striking next week. Everything's falling in line."

"Everything happens for a reason," he continued. "I'm coming off this, but if I wasn't in the Super Bowl, I wouldn't have torn my triceps, so I take that as a blessing. Football Gods got a funny way. I always beg to go to the Super Bowl, and what do I do to get there? Obviously, I tore mine.

