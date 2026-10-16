Eagles-Panthers: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for no easier Week 6 homecoming

October 16, 2026
The Eagles are on a three-game losing skid, with frustration and pressure mounting, while even more injuries pile up.
The Carolina Panthers are coming off a bye, and aren't quite the annual pushovers they used to be now that Bryce Young is letting it fly.
The Eagles, at home, were projected as slight 1-1.5-point favorites earlier in the week, but with word of Jalen Hurts sitting out due to a blood clot, on top of all the team's current problems, they've since dropped to a 3.5-point underdog – which might become the norm the rest of the season.
They still have to play this Sunday, though.
Here are our staff's picks and predictions for how Week 6 at the Linc is going to go...
|Sportsbook
|Spread
|Money Line
|Total O/U
|DraftKings
|CAR -3.5
|CAR -185
PHI +154
|38.5
|FanDuel
|CAR -3.5
|CAR -172
PHI +144
|38.5
|BetRivers
|CAR -3.5
|CAR -186
PHI +155
|38.5
|BetMGM
|CAR -3.5
|CAR -185
PHI +150
|39
|Caesars
|CAR -3.5
|CAR -182
PHI +153
|39
*Lines as of Thursday, Oct. 15
The Eagles' offense has been putrid through the first five weeks of the season:
|Eagles offense
|Stat
|Rank
|Points per game
|18.4
|29
|Yards per game
|262.2
|31
|Yards per play
|4.5
|30
|First downs per game
|14.4
|32
|EPA per play
|-0.19
|30
|Success rate
|37.02%
|31
|Rush yards per game
|91.6
|23
|Rush yards per attempt
|3.8
|21
|EPA per rush
|-0.18
|26
|Pass yards per game
|170.6
|28
|Pass yards per attempt
|6.0
|28
|EPA per pass
|-0.20
|27
|Average T.O.P. (excluding OT)
|27:50
|27
Is that bad? That seems bad.
You'd think that they probably played a bunch of good defenses, right? Well, the Jags' defense is good. Otherwise, they have faced objectively bad Commanders and Titans defenses, a mediocre Bears defense, and a Rams defense that was missing Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, and Jaylen Watson.
The Panthers' defense kinda stinks, too, and they'll be missing both starting corners in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. It doesn't matter. Through the first five weeks of the season the Eagles have had nothing on the offensive side of the ball. No identity, nothing to hang their hat on, and no real clues that they're close to figuring it out.
Oh, and now Jalen Hurts is out.
MORE: The Eagles should punt on the 2026 season
I'm delusional enough to think the defense can, and will, be good enough to keep the Eagles in this game from start to finish.
I'm not delusional enough to think their piecemeal offense can score enough points to give the Eagles the edge.
It'll be four straight losses, and counting....
No Jalen Hurts, on top of an injury report that might as well list who isn't hurt, plus the following soundbite from Landon Dickerson this week that's enough to say that the locker room isn't in a great place right now (via ESPN's Tim McManus):
“That is a great question. Do they have media day for Nick and Howie?”— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 15, 2026
Landon Dickerson on his long term outlook with the Eagles pic.twitter.com/obtY8riO08
The Eagles simply don't have enough to win this game, and probably don't have enough to salvage the season.
It's going to be another brutal Sunday, in what's going to be a long string of them.
SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports