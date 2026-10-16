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October 16, 2026

Eagles-Panthers: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for no easier Week 6 homecoming

The Eagles are on a three-game losing streak, and only look like they're crumbling further approaching Sunday at the Linc.

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By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Tanner-McKee-Eagles-Preseason-2026-NFL.JPG Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's Tanner McKee's week now, with Jalen Hurts sidelined and the Eagles amid a three-game losing streak.

The Eagles are on a three-game losing skid, with frustration and pressure mounting, while even more injuries pile up.

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a bye, and aren't quite the annual pushovers they used to be now that Bryce Young is letting it fly.

The Eagles, at home, were projected as slight 1-1.5-point favorites earlier in the week, but with word of Jalen Hurts sitting out due to a blood clot, on top of all the team's current problems, they've since dropped to a 3.5-point underdog – which might become the norm the rest of the season.

They still have to play this Sunday, though.

Here are our staff's picks and predictions for how Week 6 at the Linc is going to go...

• GAME INFO •

2026 Week 6

Eagles (2-3) vs. Panthers (2-2)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker, Evan Washburn)
RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

2026 Week 6 Betting Odds
Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U 
 DraftKingsCAR -3.5CAR -185
PHI +154		38.5
FanDuel CAR -3.5CAR -172
PHI +144		38.5
BetRivers  CAR -3.5CAR -186
PHI +155		38.5
BetMGM CAR -3.5CAR -185
PHI +150		39
Caesars CAR -3.5CAR -182
PHI +153		39

*Lines as of Thursday, Oct. 15

Jimmy Kempski (4-1)

Panthers 23, Eagles 17

The Eagles' offense has been putrid through the first five weeks of the season:

 Eagles offenseStat Rank 
Points per game 18.4 29 
Yards per game 262.2 31 
Yards per play 4.5 30 
First downs per game 14.4 32 
EPA per play -0.19 30 
Success rate 37.02% 31 
Rush yards per game 91.6 23 
Rush yards per attempt 3.8 21 
EPA per rush -0.18 26 
Pass yards per game 170.6 28 
Pass yards per attempt 6.0 28 
EPA per pass -0.20 27 
Average T.O.P. (excluding OT) 27:50 27 


Is that bad? That seems bad. 

You'd think that they probably played a bunch of good defenses, right? Well, the Jags' defense is good. Otherwise, they have faced objectively bad Commanders and Titans defenses, a mediocre Bears defense, and a Rams defense that was missing Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, and Jaylen Watson.

The Panthers' defense kinda stinks, too, and they'll be missing both starting corners in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. It doesn't matter. Through the first five weeks of the season the Eagles have had nothing on the offensive side of the ball. No identity, nothing to hang their hat on, and no real clues that they're close to figuring it out.

Oh, and now Jalen Hurts is out.

MORE: The Eagles should punt on the 2026 season

Geoff Mosher (3-2)

Panthers 23, Eagles 20

I'm delusional enough to think the defense can, and will, be good enough to keep the Eagles in this game from start to finish.

I'm not delusional enough to think their piecemeal offense can score enough points to give the Eagles the edge.

It'll be four straight losses, and counting....     

Evan Macy (4-1)

Panthers 24, Eagles 13

Tanner McKee is starting, and he might be without Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith. Even if he is, I don’t think he'll be able to score enough to win against a quality opponent like Carolina. If they keep it close it'll be thanks to the defense. The slide will continue Sunday. 
MORE: Nick Sirianni can't afford to cost the Eagles

Nick Tricome (4-1)

Panthers 28, Eagles 10

No Jalen Hurts, on top of an injury report that might as well list who isn't hurt, plus the following soundbite from Landon Dickerson this week that's enough to say that the locker room isn't in a great place right now (via ESPN's Tim McManus):

The Panthers are playing free, maybe not to a level where they can win every week yet, but to where they can pile up points quick, which is a bad thing for the Birds right now.

The Eagles simply don't have enough to win this game, and probably don't have enough to salvage the season.

It's going to be another brutal Sunday, in what's going to be a long string of them.

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Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Bryce young Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers Saquon Barkley Tanner McKee Jalen Hurts

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