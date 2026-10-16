Eagles-Panthers: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for no easier Week 6 homecoming

The Eagles are on a three-game losing skid, with frustration and pressure mounting, while even more injuries pile up.

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a bye, and aren't quite the annual pushovers they used to be now that Bryce Young is letting it fly.

The Eagles, at home, were projected as slight 1-1.5-point favorites earlier in the week, but with word of Jalen Hurts sitting out due to a blood clot, on top of all the team's current problems, they've since dropped to a 3.5-point underdog – which might become the norm the rest of the season.

They still have to play this Sunday, though.

Here are our staff's picks and predictions for how Week 6 at the Linc is going to go...

• GAME INFO •

2026 Week 6

Eagles (2-3) vs. Panthers (2-2)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS ( Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker, Evan Washburn )

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

2026 Week 6 Betting Odds

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings CAR -3.5 CAR -185

PHI +154 38.5 FanDuel CAR -3.5 CAR -172

PHI +144 38.5 BetRivers CAR -3.5 CAR -186

PHI +155 38.5 BetMGM CAR -3.5 CAR -185

PHI +150 39 Caesars CAR -3.5 CAR -182

PHI +153 39

*Lines as of Thursday, Oct. 15

Jimmy Kempski (4-1)

Panthers 23, Eagles 17

The Eagles' offense has been putrid through the first five weeks of the season:

Eagles offense Stat Rank Points per game 18.4 29 Yards per game 262.2 31 Yards per play 4.5 30 First downs per game 14.4 32 EPA per play -0.19 30 Success rate 37.02% 31 Rush yards per game 91.6 23 Rush yards per attempt 3.8 21 EPA per rush -0.18 26 Pass yards per game 170.6 28 Pass yards per attempt 6.0 28 EPA per pass -0.20 27 Average T.O.P. (excluding OT) 27:50 27



Is that bad? That seems bad.

You'd think that they probably played a bunch of good defenses, right? Well, the Jags' defense is good. Otherwise, they have faced objectively bad Commanders and Titans defenses, a mediocre Bears defense, and a Rams defense that was missing Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, and Jaylen Watson.

The Panthers' defense kinda stinks, too, and they'll be missing both starting corners in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. It doesn't matter. Through the first five weeks of the season the Eagles have had nothing on the offensive side of the ball. No identity, nothing to hang their hat on, and no real clues that they're close to figuring it out.

Oh, and now Jalen Hurts is out.

MORE: The Eagles should punt on the 2026 season

Geoff Mosher (3-2)

Panthers 23, Eagles 20

I'm delusional enough to think the defense can, and will, be good enough to keep the Eagles in this game from start to finish.

I'm not delusional enough to think their piecemeal offense can score enough points to give the Eagles the edge.

It'll be four straight losses, and counting....

Evan Macy (4-1)

Panthers 24, Eagles 13

Tanner McKee is starting, and he might be without Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith. Even if he is, I don’t think he'll be able to score enough to win against a quality opponent like Carolina. If they keep it close it'll be thanks to the defense. The slide will continue Sunday.

Nick Tricome (4-1)

Panthers 28, Eagles 10

No Jalen Hurts, on top of an injury report that might as well list who isn't hurt, plus the following soundbite from Landon Dickerson this week that's enough to say that the locker room isn't in a great place right now (via ESPN's Tim McManus):

“That is a great question. Do they have media day for Nick and Howie?”



Landon Dickerson on his long term outlook with the Eagles pic.twitter.com/obtY8riO08 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 15, 2026

The Panthers are playing free, maybe not to a level where they can win every week yet, but to where they can pile up points quick, which is a bad thing for the Birds right now.

The Eagles simply don't have enough to win this game, and probably don't have enough to salvage the season.

It's going to be another brutal Sunday, in what's going to be a long string of them.

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