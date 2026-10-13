Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 6

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked before Week 5 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

Sunday's loss to Jacksonville had to hurt especially bad for the Eagles. Days after their legendary right tackle retired and front office traded away their starting center (who had moved to guard out of necessity), a banged-up Philly squad flew to London and nearly pulled off a remarkable win. The Eagles had overcome adversity, stood tall in the shadow of their own goal post and taken a late lead that left them poised to fly home as winners. The final kickoff, ensuing return and 57-yard Cam Little field goal wiped all of that out in a flash, sending the Eagles back to the same heartbreaking place in which they’ve resided for the last few weeks. Losses like this can send teams into tailspins. We’ll see if Nick Sirianni can prevent that from happening.

#JimmySays: In 2023 and 2025, the Eagles won those types of games, even they were fool’s gold. Now they’re just losses.

Biggest issue on defense: Fourth-quarter effectiveness There have been stretches in games, including Sunday, when coordinator Vic Fangio's unit looks as dominant as advertised. But the closing quarter has not been kind. Philly is last in opponent yards (648), 31st in touchdowns allowed (six) and 30th in opponent success rate (52.5%) in the final frame. The struggle is almost certainly linked to how much the defense is on the field, working opposite an Eagles offense that leads the league in three-and-outs (20). This defense is tied for the second-most snaps (332) in the NFL and will continue to wear down if that amount of usage continues.

#JimmySays: At some point, if this season spirals completely out of control the Eagles are going to have to be smart specifically about Jalen Carter's usage. It would be stupid to play him 70 snaps per game in a lost season.

Maybe it wouldn't feel like the clock was running out on their season … if they knew what to do when the clock was running out on the field.

#JimmySays: This blurb probably works better for the Commanders.

Give the Eagles this: They battled hard in London and after 59:52 it looked like they would beat the Jaguars, who are one of the best teams in football this season. It was easily the Eagles' best performance this season. Absolutely nobody in Philadelphia wants to hear that after the last eight seconds, in which the Eagles kicked off, allowed a 53-yard return and a 57-yard field goal to inexplicably lose. The decision to let the Jaguars have a shot at a return was a clear mistake. "I didn't make the right decision and I lost us that game," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said, via the team's site. "And that's what I said to our guys. And what hurts there is that the guys fought so hard and then I don't make the decision that I should make at the end of the game and I cost us that game and I put that fully on me." Sirianni won a Super Bowl two seasons ago. Since then, the Eagles had a disappointing and drama-filled 2025 season and this season they're 2-3, with the two wins coming late against teams who are a combined 1-8-1. Add in the end of Sunday's game and Sirianni might be in trouble soon. Doug Pederson was fired three seasons after his Super Bowl win, for reference.

#JimmySays: The Eagles did play hard. I suppose that is a very small silver lining. But, I mean, they better play hard.

Three straight losses have derailed a 2-0 start as questions mount about what this Sean Mannion-led offense is doing. It has now been three straight weeks in which the Eagles have failed to reach 250 yards of offense. They’ve become tough to watch and have their first losing record since 2021.

#JimmySays: Failing to gain 250 yards in any of the last three games is kind of pathetic, and the reason why this team is basically cooked this season. Jalen Hurts hasn't really even been bad, and yet the offense is still atrocious.

A common cope has been that the Eagles were beating up on the Rams and Jaguars all day before blowing those games. Please. The Rams outgained them by 243 yards and the Jaguars outgained them by 176. They were lucky to even be in those games.

Total yards Eagles Opponent Week 1: Commanders 318 295 Week 2: Titans 341 291 Week 3: Bears 248 375 Week 4: Rams 172 415 Week 5: Jaguars 232 408 TOTAL 1311 1784



The Eagles' 262.2 yards per game is second-worst in the NFL, behind only the Titans.

The Eagles have lost three straight and injuries have decimated this team. But coach Nick Sirianni blew the game to the Jaguars on Sunday.

#JimmySays: CBS with the 🔥 analysis, as always.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 10.0 Week 2: 10.2 📉 Week 3: 9.5 📈 Week 4: 13.3 📉 Week 5: 16.7 📉 Week 6: 21.1 📉

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