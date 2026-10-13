NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6 edition

Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season was bizarre, as there were a whole lot of weird coaching decisions league-wide.

There are a lot of bad teams in the NFC, but we have no new obituaries this week because the bad teams play in a couple of very bad divisions, namely the NFC East and NFC South (as usual), and thus futilely remain in the hunt.

Obituaries

None.

Graveyard

Hierarchy

15) Buccaneers (1-4): Even with the Bucs finally winning a game, it's hard not to nitpick Todd Bowles' decision to try to score a TD from the 1 yard line, up 24-10, with about 8:30 left in the game, instead of kicking the field goal to go up 17.

The Cowboys defense gets the goal line stop!@TBvsDAL on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vHT1Kd5IXQ — NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2026

Bowles said that the Bucs were running the ball well and were less than a yard from the end zone. OK, cool. But, I mean, just go up by three scores!!!

Of course, the Bucs won with undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels starting in place of the injured Baker Mayfield. And he celebrated with mom.

"Ma, come here, Ma, come here." 💙



Jalon Daniels' mother, Star, joins the #TNFonPrime desk and shares how proud she is of her son 🫶 pic.twitter.com/TQmFYmsg8e — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 9, 2026

Last week: 15

14) Commanders (1-3-1): You've all seen this already, but for the sake of posterity:

The Commanders can't get the play off in time and this game ends in a tie pic.twitter.com/WmPp6q5hU0 — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Jayden Daniels is getting the lion's share of the heat for that moment, and it's well deserved, but how are the Commanders not just kicking the field goal when they don't have any timeouts left? Did they really need a few more yards that badly?

Since their improbable trip to the NFC Championship Game in 2024, Dan Quinn has had some very questionable coaching moments. The one that stands out to me from last year was when he still had Daniels in the game mid-way through the fourth quarter when they were trailing the Seahawks 38-7.

Daniels proceeded to suffer a dislocated elbow, which he re-injured this season.

Quinn has to go.

Last week: 14

13) Saints (1-4): Tyler Shough had a brutal day against Brian Flores and the Vikings defense. He was 16 of 25 for 96 yards (55 net passing yards when factoring in sacks), 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

And oh hey, the NFC South has no teams with winning records:

Panthers: 2-2 Falcons: 2-3 Buccaneers: 1-4 Saints: 1-4

I'd like to have killed off the Bucs or Saints by now, but that probably won't be for a while because this division consistently sucks so badly.

Last week: 12

12) Giants (3-1-1): With the ball in field goal range late in overtime in a "sudden death" situation, one of the only things the Giants absolutely could not do was fumble the football. And, well, Cam Skattebo did.

Cam Skattebo fumbles as the Giants were going in to win the game pic.twitter.com/LCBh3GoM59 — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) October 11, 2026

He turned an almost sure win into what was almost a loss, but still an unfavorable tie.

Skattebo fumbled a game away last year, too.

That dude might be the most overrated player in the league.

The Giants also wasted a 326-yard, 3-TD day by Jameis Winston. Winston will have games where he does that. He'll also have games where he throws 4 INTs. You can waste the good ones.

Last week: 11

11) Eagles (2-3): "The Eagles are two plays away from being 4-1" is a true statement, I suppose, and a bit of a rallying cry for optimistic fans. Of course...

They aren't 4-1, because they blew it in two games. Half the teams in the league can probably make similar claims if they had simply made one or two plays that they didn't make. That line of thinking ignores what the product on the field actually looks like, and the offense is awful, partly because of injuries, but also the scheme stinks. They could just as easily be 1-4. (Some would say 0-5.)

Last week: 10

10) Cowboys (2-3): All kinds of things were breaking right for the Cowboys. • The Eagles look like an absolute mess. Can't run it. Can't block anyone. Defense underperforming (at least at the time the Cowboys played on Thursday night).

• The Commanders were off to a bad start as usual at 1-3.

• The Giants were 3-1, but missing Jaxson Dart and Brian Burns for the rest of the season.

• The Cowboys were getting star LG Tyler Smith back from injury.

• And oh hey, they were catching the then-winless Buccaneers at a perfect time, when they were starting an undrafted rookie quarterback. And they got to play them at home, on a short week, which, by the way, how do the Cowboys get ANY short week home games when they already get a Thanksgiving home game every year?

Anyway, it was all shaping up for the Boys to take control of the division, and then... (fart noise). The Cowboys lost, and Dak Prescott ratted out a guy who said "Embarrassing" as he walked by in the tunnel after the game. Dak Prescott wasn't about to let someone get away with calling him embarrassing



(via @SamGannon87, @1053thefan) pic.twitter.com/U9iaIWaU1w — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 9, 2026 We have seen three bad Cowboys losses so far this season.