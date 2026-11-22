Signs that the Eagles would not be the same sad-sack football team in Week 11 after having the bye week off to self-scout and take a break from their seven-game losing skid were evident early, on both sides of the ball, against the intrastate rival Steelers.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. shut down a 4th-and-1 run. Saquon Barkley ripped off his longest touchdown run of the year. Dallas Goedert caught the team's longest pass since Week 5. The Eagles had even built a double-digit lead for the first just the second time since Week 4.

And when it appeared as if they'd revert back to their usual selves in the second half, the Eagles did just enough to make sure the Steelers were down for the count as they won 19-16 at the Linc on Sunday, winning for the first time since Week 2.

The seven-game losing streak is finally over, to the delight of any Eagles fan who's not leaning into every loss as the means to improve draft status.

As we do every week, we hand out grades for Eagles performances:

Offense: C+

With DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley and Will Shipley back, the Eagles were healthier than they've been in weeks at skill positions. They also made five TEs active. There are plenty of things the Eagles didn't do well – they lost time of possession badly, were bad on third down, had bad drops – but the offense didn't turn the ball over.

Rush offense

This felt like a one step forward/two steps back kind of game, as Barkley's first carry went for 12 yards and he later added a 38-yard touchdown run, his second-longest of the season and courtesy of some excellent blocking, but after that any good runs were few and far between. Blocking didn't improve very much, especially from Johnny Mundt and the TE group, and too many Barkley runs went nowhere.

Pass offense

Milton's 38-yarder on a well-designed out and up against LB K.J. Henry (former Eagle) was the longest reception for the Eagles since Darius Cooper's 62-yard TD against the Jags in Week 5, another example of the kind of well-schemed play early in the game that disappeared after hafltime. Milton overthrew DeVonta Smith on two third downs, once down the left sideline and once deep right seam, but he also had two third-passes in the second half dropped, one by Makai Lemon (who continues to have bad drops) and one by Smith.

Outside of the Goedert catch and a 28-yarder from Milton to Cooper along the left sideline off a scramble, there weren't very many impressive plays in the pass game. Milton was sacked three times, but he did seal the win with a nice 7-yard connection to DeVonta Smith on 3rd-and-6 with 69 seconds to play and the Steelers out of timeouts.

Defense: A

The Eagles were very thin at linebacker, with All-Pro Zack Baun on IR and Smael Mondon Jr. banged up and inactive, leaving them with just three for the game. At one point, backup Anfernee Orji had to come in. The Steelers tried to test the Eagles' run defense, but failed miserably.

Rush defense

The Eagles played their first game in the post-Jordan Davis era, and the results were overwhelmingly positive. The Eagles were so stout against the Steelers' run game early – Steelers RBs gained just 13 yards on 9 carries in the first half – that Pittsburgh basically abandoned the run late in the second quarter and shifted to a horizontal pass game, with screens and swing passes essentially replacing their run game.

The Steelers, who entered averaging 116 rushing yards per game and a 4.84 yards per carry average – fourth highest in the NFL – were held under 75 yards and averaged 3.6 per carry, which threw off their entire offensive game plan.

Pass defense

The Eagles finally broke out of their pass-rush slump, getting 2.0 from Byron Young – the biggest beneficiary of the Davis trade – and one apiece from Jonathan Greenard and Gabe Hall, who picked up his first career sack.



Veteran CB Jonathan Jones replaced struggling Riq Woolen in the middle of a 17-play Steelers drive in the second quarter and got picked up but came up with a big third-down stop on Roman Wilson in the end zone to force a Steelers field goal and had another big third-down stop deep in Eagles territory on a fade to Germie Bernard to again keep Pittsburgh out of the end zone. Quinyon Mitchell also had a good game, with an end zone PBU.

The Eagles frustrated WR DK Metcalf so much that the Pro Bowl WR got ejected from the game in the second half following his second unnecessary roughness penalty.

Special teams: B+

Could have been an A thanks to two great punts from Braden Mann and Jake Elliott going 4-for-4 on field goals, including two from beyond 50 yards in the second half.

The only negative was Jaydon Blue almost shifting the momentum of the game when he fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half deep in Eagles territory after getting hit by Robert Spears-Jennings and having the ball recovered by Carson Bruener, which set up a Steelers FG that cut the Eagles' lead to 13-6.

Mann continues to boom punts of historic distances. Two weeks – and one game – after booming the second longest punt in franchise history, 86 yards against the Giants, Mann added a 70-yarder in the third quarter, staking the Steelers at their own 4-yard line. He twice pinned Pittsburgh inside its own 10.

Coaching: C+

Sure, they got a win, and the Eagles did a better job of limiting penalties, blocking up blitzes (sometimes) and trying to scheme up some semblance of an offense. If not for those few first-half explosives, they might not have won.

OC Sean Mannion showed some wrinkles, some of which worked. Barkley's 38-yard TD run came out of the pistol formation, which the Eagles hadn't used much this season and helped avoid giving a tell in run direction. There was also a decent amount of late motion and shifts, and using Milton's legs came in handy on a designed QB run up the middle that got 4 yards and a zone read keeper that netted 5 more.

Nick Sirianni opting to run out the final 54 seconds of the first half, up by 10 in a game he's the 4.5-point underdog and at 2-7, felt wimpy to me. What did he have to lose? At least he went for the jugular on their final offensive play.

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