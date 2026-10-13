Eagles DC Vic Fangio: Only a miracle could get Jalyx Hunt on the field Sunday vs. Panthers

Do you believe in miracles?



It might take one for the Eagles to have one of their best pass rushers on the field Sunday at the Linc against the Panthers in Week 6.

It might take another one for the Birds' depleted edge defender group to generate enough pressure to slow down Carolina's suddenly explosive offense as the Eagles try to snap a three-game losing streak.

Third-year EDGE Jalyx Hunt almost certainly won't dress barring a recovery so speedy it might take divine intervention to happen, according to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

"I think it'll be pretty miraculous for Jalyx to play this week," Fangio said Tuesday in his weekly press conference. "But he's the kind of guy, he's going to be pushing the envelope and making the medical people clear him. He's not going to be one of those guys that's gonna be hesitant to come back."

The second part of that Fangio quote can be seen as encouraging that Hunt won't be out long enough to go on injured reserve. The left knee and ankle injuries he sustained near the end of the first half against the Jags looked gruesome and required assistance to get him to the sideline.

Eagles deny the Jaguars at the goal line!



Eagles head into the half with a 14-7 lead.@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/K1f1ZnsWCj — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Hunt being down against the Panthers would leave the Eagles with just Nolan Smith Jr., Jonathan Greenard, Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa as the edge defender group – and that's assuming Greenard is ready to play after being inactive Sunday against the Jaguars because of an ankle injury.

Greenard has only played 37 snaps this season after missing all of training camp and the first four weeks of the season from a pectoral injury, so he can't be expected to be conditioned enough to play a truckload of snaps, if he does dress.

"Hopefully he'll be ready to go this week," Fangio said, "but we've got to see."

The Eagles are already struggling to generate sacks. They have just six for the season, tied for fourth-fewest in the NFL, and only have two from an edge rusher, both belonging to Smith. The Panthers have the NFL's third-ranked total offense, second-ranked passing offense and fourth-ranked scoring offense.

In other Eagles injury news, the Birds could be down another running back as Will Shipley, who became RB1 with Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby both injured, reportedly suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, and is expected to be shelved for several weeks.

Eagles RB Will Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars that now could sideline him multiple weeks, per source.



With Saquon Barkley dealing with a hamstring injury, Tank Bigsby on IR and Shipley hurt, the Eagles’ RB injuries are… pic.twitter.com/k9lNom619o — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2026

If Barkley isn't back against the Panthers, the Eagles will feature Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele as their primary ball carriers, with former Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue as a potential practice squad elevation.

Pierce ran for 14 yards on 11 carries against the Jags, who held the Eagles to an average of 1.2 yards per rush.

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