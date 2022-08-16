Eagles quotables: Countdown to Cleveland

Preseason game No. 1 is in the books, camp's beginning to wind down, and the final roster is beginning to take form.

Up next is Cleveland, where the Eagles will go for two days' worth of joint practices against the Browns on Thursday and Friday, then their next preseason game on Sunday at 1 :00 p.m.

The Birds still had some work to do back here at the NovaCare Complex though.

There were two more practices, Sunday and Tuesday, that were made open to fans and media, meaning it'll be the last time we get a behind-the-scenes look at the team before things finally kickoff Week 1 at Detroit in September.

It also meant two more rounds of press conferences and media availability.

Here are some of the best quotes from the last two days of training camp practices:

Sunday

"I thought Jalen said it perfectly. He said 'I got hit late. They threw the flag. I moved on. I ain't tripping.' Perfectly said. Perfectly said. That is who he is. That's Jalen. It doesn't matter if he threw an interception, or I'm screaming in his face, the people in Washington fall out of the stands and almost break his leg, he's pretty unphased, and that's a great quality to have as a quarterback." – Head coach Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts' demeanor and the late hit from Friday

"It's just the confidence I have in myself and what I have put forward and what I know I'm capable of... I'm not really worried about a clock. I'll go step for step with anybody." – WR Quez Watkins on why he said he's the fastest in the NFL

"I haven't watched the tape because right now, you gotta stay in the moment. You still have, what, three practices before you go there? So just come here, do what you gotta do, and get those practices done. Then on the plane, you can see who you're going against." – WR DeVonta Smith on staying focused ahead to the joint practices with the Browns

"Everyone's story is different, everyone's confidence level coming in is different. At the end of the day, the most important thing is knowing that you gotta go out there and show you're supposed to be here and that you deserve a spot on this team. That's really all you can say and all you can try to help them understand." – T.J. Edwards on advice to undrafted players trying to make the team

Tuesday

"I think we're always competing at all positions. The guys are doing a hell of a job right now. I like where the team's at. I like the mindset of all the guys. Iron sharpens iron, and that's what we always say, so every day we come out here, we're competing, we're gonna be competing today." – Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on the mentality of the team in practice

"Yeah, I'm getting used to it, unfortunately, but...[laughs]. No, I'm gonna do my best at it. It's getting a lot easier, but, yeah, I don't like doing it." – DE Josh Sweat on having to drop back into coverage and chase down DeVonta Smith

"I pride myself on being a smart player and being able to play any position in the secondary, so being able to play corner, nickel, or safety in this defense, I pride myself on that. I took it and ran with it." – DB Josiah Scott on the transition to safety



"I was always told myself that whenever I made it to the league, I'm gonna interact. Even if it's tossing the ball to a fan or a kid, that can change their whole day, their whole life. I would love to be able to do that for somebody." – WR Zach Pascal on catching a ball from former Giant Victor Cruz as a kid and the impact it had on how he approaches fans

