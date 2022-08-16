More Sports:

August 16, 2022

Eagles quotables: Countdown to Cleveland

Rounding up some of the best quotes from the Eagles' last two training camp practices in Philly

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Zach Pascal 2 Eagles Open Practice 080722 Claggett Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

WR Zach Pascal has returned to practice after a bout with food poisoning and is embracing the Philly fans.

Preseason game No. 1 is in the books, camp's beginning to wind down, and the final roster is beginning to take form.

Up next is Cleveland, where the Eagles will go for two days' worth of joint practices against the Browns on Thursday and Friday, then their next preseason game on Sunday at 1 :00 p.m.

The Birds still had some work to do back here at the NovaCare Complex though. 

There were two more practices, Sunday and Tuesday, that were made open to fans and media, meaning it'll be the last time we get a behind-the-scenes look at the team before things finally kickoff Week 1 at Detroit in September.

It also meant two more rounds of press conferences and media availability. 

Here are some of the best quotes from the last two days of training camp practices: 

Sunday

"I thought Jalen said it perfectly. He said 'I got hit late. They threw the flag. I moved on. I ain't tripping.' Perfectly said. Perfectly said. That is who he is. That's Jalen. It doesn't matter if he threw an interception, or I'm screaming in his face, the people in Washington fall out of the stands and almost break his leg, he's pretty unphased, and that's a great quality to have as a quarterback." – Head coach Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts' demeanor and the late hit from Friday

"It's just the confidence I have in myself and what I have put forward and what I know I'm capable of... I'm not really worried about a clock. I'll go step for step with anybody." – WR Quez Watkins on why he said he's the fastest in the NFL

"I haven't watched the tape because right now, you gotta stay in the moment. You still have, what, three practices before you go there? So just come here, do what you gotta do, and get those practices done. Then on the plane, you can see who you're going against." – WR DeVonta Smith on staying focused ahead to the joint practices with the Browns

"Everyone's story is different, everyone's confidence level coming in is different. At the end of the day, the most important thing is knowing that you gotta go out there and show you're supposed to be here and that you deserve a spot on this team. That's really all you can say and all you can try to help them understand." – T.J. Edwards on advice to undrafted players trying to make the team

Tuesday

"I think we're always competing at all positions. The guys are doing a hell of a job right now. I like where the team's at. I like the mindset of all the guys. Iron sharpens iron, and that's what we always say, so every day we come out here, we're competing, we're gonna be competing today." – Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on the mentality of the team in practice

"Yeah, I'm getting used to it, unfortunately, but...[laughs]. No, I'm gonna do my best at it. It's getting a lot easier, but, yeah, I don't like doing it." – DE Josh Sweat on having to drop back into coverage and chase down DeVonta Smith

"I pride myself on being a smart player and being able to play any position in the secondary, so being able to play corner, nickel, or safety in this defense, I pride myself on that. I took it and ran with it." – DB Josiah Scott on the transition to safety

"I was always told myself that whenever I made it to the league, I'm gonna interact. Even if it's tossing the ball to a fan or a kid, that can change their whole day, their whole life. I would love to be able to do that for somebody." – WR Zach Pascal on catching a ball from former Giant Victor Cruz as a kid and the impact it had on how he approaches fans

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Devonta Smith Cleveland Browns T.J. Edwards Shane Steichen Josiah Scott Joint Practices Quez Watkins Nick Sirianni Zach Pascal Josh Sweat

Videos

Featured

iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment
Purchased - Two young women exercising on stairs

Bariatric surgery can help people lose weight, improve health

Just In

Must Read

Government

To protect LGBTQ youth in Pa. from conversion therapy, Gov. Wolf signs order discouraging its use
Gov Wolf Executive Order

Sponsored

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer
Limited - Camden County Concert Series

Wellness

Struggling to wake up in the morning? Sleep inertia may be to blame
Sleep Inertia Waking Up

Eagles

What our training camp stats tell us about Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts Eagles Open Practice 080722 Claggett 4

Food & Drink

Jose Garces restaurant to offer sandwich inspired by hit TV show 'The Bear'
Hook and Master 'The Bear' sandwich

Food & Drink

Sample from 100 whiskey varieties during Twisted Tail's tasting next month
Whiskey Bonanza

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved