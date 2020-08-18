More Sports:

August 18, 2020

Fantasy football running back sleepers: Target J.K. Dobbins, Antonio Gibson, Damien Harris and more

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
JK-Dobbins-Ravens-fantasy-football_081820_USAT Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports

J.K. Dobbins could be a very productive backup with the Ravens' run-first scheme.

Finding sleepers at running back has never been more important. With fewer practices than ever during a shortened and modified training camp, understanding schemes and impressing coaches is extremely difficult for new players. And, with the constant threat of coronavirus, players will be jumping around on the depth chart like never before.

Which is why we are targeting the following five fantasy running backs as under-the-radar players we believe will be productive this season. None of them are sure things, nor are they flashy enough to draft anywhere in the first 6-8 rounds of your fantasy draft, but all have major talent and upside that most fantasy owners may miss.

Here's a look:

*(RB rankings are according to PhillyVoice)

DeAndre Washington, Chiefs (RB54*)

There's a pretty big trickle effect to Damien Williams opting out. The presumptive starting running back for the Super Bowl champs now becomes rookie Clyde Edwards-Hilaire, who is certainly not low on anyone's radar. The challenge of making a rookie running back a featured back in 2020 is a herculean task, and with all the pandemic-fueled difficulty the Chiefs and Andy Reid will need to overcome, it seems more than reasonable that CEH's back up — DeAndre Washington — will be of extra importance. Washington ran for three touchdowns with the Raiders last season and also caught 41 passes. He's worth grabbing in a later round.

JK Dobbins, Ravens (RB41)

The Ravens like to run the ball. A lot. Baltimore ran the ball 57.5% of the time in 2019, more than six percentage points higher than the next highest team. Even if you take away Lamar Jackson's 176 rushing attempts, the Ravens still ran the ball more times than any other football team. This is an indicator that their RB corps will need to go deeper than just Mark Ingram. Last year, backup Gus Edwards had 711 rushing yards. In 2020, second-round pick JK Dobbins could unseat him for those carries. If he earns the No. 2 role, he's worth targeting in all leagues.

Damien Harris, Patriots (RB52)

Sony Michel is still recovering from foot surgery and could miss the first six games of 2020. The race to start behind him is between veterans James White, Rex Burkhead and 2019 third round pick Damien Harris. In just two appearances during his rookie year, Harris was unable to break through a crowded backfield and had just four total carries. This season could be different. Under some pressure to prove his high draft slot out of Alabama was worth it, Harris should get the opportunity to show he can be a reliable early down back. If he does get that chance, fantasy owners should keep an eye on him as their draft progresses.

Antonio Gibson, WAS Team (RB59)

Here's another transactional trickle-down effect. When Washington cut it's featured back Derrius Guice (due to off-field issues), the starting job opened up. Antonio Gibson was a third round pick out of Memphis this April and has been touted for having speed and agility. He'll be going toe-to-toe with a talented group of backs looking to take Washington's starting job — Adrian Peterson, Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic and Bryce Love. Gibson can catch the ball and line up anywhere on the field, unlike his competition. He also has youth and health going for him — so even if AP does get the starting job, Gibson will inevitably get some touches due to wear and tear and injury. He's a very good choice for a low risk high reward stab at the end of your draft,

Ronald Jones III, Buccaneers (RB29)

Jones will be the lead back in Tampa with Tom Brady calling the shots. That's probably enough to make him a draft target. But he's not nearly as highly-touted as most other starting NFL running backs, and ignoring his potential could make you miss a very productive running back. Tampa beat writer Carmen Vitali has reported that Jones has been a camp standout so far and has been dynamic in the passing game. With LeSean McCoy on the wrong side of 30 and two unproven backs behind them on the depth chart, Jones is as of right now the only Bucs' back worth drafting.

FANTASY RANKINGS
QB | RB | WR | TE | FLEX | K | D/ST

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Fantasy

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 1: Miles Sanders, the next Brian Westbrook?
081720MilesSanders

TV

John Oliver slams Philly attorney over racial bias in infamous jury selection training video
John Oliver McMahon Philly

Prevention

Pennsylvania plans to launch Irish-made COVID-19 contact tracing app next month
Pennsylvania App COVID

Flyers

What they're saying: Flyers beating Canadiens at their own game, and frustrating Montreal in the process
Hart-Voracek_081720_usat

Food & Drink

Kevin Smith to open real-life Mooby's restaurant pop-up in New Jersey next month
Kevin Smith Mooby's

Museums

'When Women Lost the Vote' opening at the Museum of the American Revolution
Museum of the American Revolution

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved